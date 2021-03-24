CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

2020 Highlights

  • Record Fourth quarter revenues of $12.7 million, up 75%, compared to 2019.
  • Record Fourth quarter net income of $1.8 million, up 6444%, compared to 2019.
  • Record full year revenues of $38.6 million, up 36%, compared to 2019.
  • Record full year net income of $4.4 million, up 222%, compared to 2019.
  • Record increase in earnings per share to $0.82 per basic share, up 215% compared to 2019.
  • Total operating expenses increased 5%, while revenues increased by 36%.
  • Income from operations of $5.8 million, up 195% compared to 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.0 million, compared to $2.1 million in 2019.
  • Design & Innovation Award 2021 for Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles.
  • Powersports Nifty 50 Award for X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace.

CEO Sean Macdonald commented: "By nearly every measure, 2020 was our best year ever, topped off by a fantastic fourth quarter, the best quarter in our history in terms of revenue and profitability. Global revenues for the fourth quarter were $12.7 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 75%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by break-out sales of our innovative products for upper body and limb protection, and our off-road motorcycle boots and helmets for off-road motorcycle and mountain biking use. 

"Total revenues for 2020 were $38.6 million, up $10.3 million or 36% over 2019. The year saw strong double-digit growth in all our product categories, except neck braces, which were affected by conservative buying patterns with the Covid-19 outbreak at the start of the year. Net income for 2020 was $4.4 million, an increase of 222%, and earnings per share more than tripled, up 215% compared to 2019, highlighting our ability to operate efficiently while achieving strong revenue growth. Thanks to stellar work from our entire team, we only saw a 5% increase in operating costs.

"We believe that these results demonstrate the resilience and agility of our business model in the midst of the turmoil brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers continued to participate in outdoor activities. Meanwhile, our expanding line of products have defined Leatt as a genuine 'head-to-toe' brand with a full offering of cutting-edge products that appeal to an increasingly wider rider audience around the world."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "We are always at work refining our product categories and, thanks to the diligence and creativity of our engineering team and our professional riders, we have created a strong pipeline of innovative products going forward. We are especially proud of the recognition that some of our newest products have won in the marketplace, including the Powersports Business Nifty 50 Award, given to our X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace, and the Design & Innovation Award, won by our Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $12.7 million, up 75%, compared to $7.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter income from operations increased to $2.3 million, up 2173% compared to $101,000 in 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.33 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $(28,000) or $(0) per basic and $(0) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues increased by $10.3 million or 36%, for 2020, to $38.6 million, up from $28.3 million for 2019. The increase during 2020 was driven by a 61% increase in body armor sales, a 34% increase in sales of other products, parts and accessories sales, and a 32% increase in helmet sales that were partially offset by a 17% decrease in neck brace sales. 

Gross profit for 2020 was $17.4 million, or 45% of revenues, up 34%, compared to $13.0 million, or 46% of revenues for 2019.

Income from operations for 2020 was $5.8 million, a $3.9 million increase, compared to $2.0 million for 2019. 

Net income for 2020 increased 222% to $4.4 million, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.26 per basic share and $0.25 per diluted share, for 2019.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 million, a current ratio of 2.2:1 and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "While we are achieving outstanding growth, and both ordering patterns and consumer demand are promising, we have a long runway ahead of us. Our market share potential is still in its infancy in the majority of categories that we sell. We are especially encouraged by the consumer demand, the reviews and the performance in the field of our recent product launches in goggles, boots, shoes, helmets and other protective gear. In particular, we believe that our investment in the re-engineering of our Moto helmet line will contribute to significant revenue gains.

"Based on our promising 2020 results and the momentum that we have achieved, we will continue to do what we have been doing: investing in innovative 'head-to-toe' products and engaging marketing campaigns, and developing a professional, multi-channel sales organization. We believe that these investments are arming our dealers with the product and marketing tools that are key contributors to Leatt global brand recognition and revenue growth.

"We are also excited by the acceptance our protective gear is receiving in the highly competitive professional racing marketplace. We recently signed a multi-year partnership with the SmarTop/BullFrogSpas/MotoConcepts Honda racing team, one of the leading teams in global motocross racing. The deal means that team riders will be outfitted in our 'head-to-toe' protective gear as they compete in elite racing around the world. We see this as a premium endorsement from the highest levels of the industry, that our products not only keep riders safe but also give them the confidence to push faster, harder, and further. We believe that the backing of some of the finest riders in the world will prove to be an important factor in consumer buying decisions."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to discuss the 2020 fourth quarter and full year results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13717624.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast, will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com. 

Follow Leatt® on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company will continue to deliver, and financially benefit from global market acceptance of, its pipeline of new revolutionary branded products; the extent to which the Company's partnership with the SmarTop/BullFrogSpas/MotoConcepts Honda racing team will influence consumer buying decisions and positively impact on the financial outlook of the Company; the impact of the Company's award-winning goggle range and knee braces on the Company's results of operation; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ability to mitigate the future impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operations; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc. 

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019











ASSETS















2020



2019

Current Assets









  Cash and cash equivalents



$    2,967,042



$    2,072,864

  Short-term investments



58,257



58,239

  Accounts receivable, net



7,173,829



2,956,012

  Inventory, net



9,670,036



8,655,176

  Payments in advance



805,098



447,476

  Income tax refunds receivable



2,964



-

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,109,190



1,129,067

    Total current assets



22,786,416



15,318,834











Property and equipment, net 



3,052,276



2,431,061

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



285,932



411,956

Deferred tax asset, net



78,700



-











Other Assets









  Deposits



33,699



26,642











Total Assets



$  26,237,023



$  18,188,493











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$    8,008,925



$    5,425,681

   Note payable to bank



-



300,000

   Operating lease liabilities, current



207,824



190,765

   Income taxes payable



1,654,200



592,661

   Short term loan, net of finance charges



677,601



576,474

      Total current liabilities



10,548,550



7,085,581











Deferred compensation



240,000



160,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



78,108



221,191











Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' Equity









   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding



3,000



3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 5,430,374 and 5,386,723 shares issued and outstanding



130,111



130,068

   Additional paid - in capital



8,338,158



8,079,774

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(562,700)



(529,045)

   Retained earnings



7,461,796



3,037,924

      Total stockholders' equity



15,370,365



10,721,721











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$  26,237,023



$  18,188,493

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019















2020



2019











Revenues



$ 38,604,289



$ 28,317,817











Cost of Revenues



21,215,669



15,311,013











Gross Profit



17,388,620



13,006,804











Product Royalty Income



88,748



46,460











Operating Expenses









   Salaries and wages



3,480,181



3,271,018

   Commissions and consulting expenses



586,509



357,460

   Professional fees 



793,859



725,986

   Advertising and marketing



2,167,445



1,989,959

   Office lease and expenses



306,855



279,827

   Research and development costs



1,522,758



1,491,155

   Bad debt expense



71,862



203,253

   General and administrative expenses



1,879,286



1,952,121

   Intangible asset write-off



-



41,511

   Depreciation 



832,216



760,217

       Total operating expenses



11,640,971



11,072,507











Income from Operations



5,836,397



1,980,757











Other Income (Expenses)









   PPP loan forgiveness income



210,732



-

   Interest and other income (expenses), net



(4,724)



(38,300)

      Total other income (expenses)



206,008



(38,300)











Income Before Income Taxes



6,042,405



1,942,457











Income Taxes



1,618,533



566,729











Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



$   4,423,872



$   1,375,728











Net Income per Common Share









   Basic



$            0.82



$            0.26

   Diluted



$            0.74



$            0.25











Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding









   Basic



5,390,420



5,385,249

   Diluted



5,990,798



5,546,098











Comprehensive Income









    Net Income



$   4,423,872



$   1,375,728

    Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $20,500 and $8,600 deferred income taxes in 2020 and 2019









       Foreign currency translation 



(33,655)



80,258











       Total Comprehensive Income



$   4,390,217



$   1,455,986

 

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019















2020



2019











Cash flows from operating activities









   Net income 



$ 4,423,872



$ 1,375,728

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









     Depreciation 



832,216



760,217

     Deferred income taxes



(78,700)



(170,900)

     Stock-based compensation



242,093



196,670

     Bad debts reserve



(2,819)



21,305

     Inventory reserve



7,464



26,123

     Gain on sale of property and equipment



(22,189)



(2,592)

     PPP loan forgiveness income



(210,732)



-

     Intangible asset write-off



-



41,511

    (Increase) decrease in: 









       Accounts receivable



(4,214,998)



(927,986)

       Inventory



(1,022,324)



(3,866,084)

       Payments in advance



(357,622)



25,810

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(980,123)



118,166

       Income tax refunds receivable



(2,964)



-

       Deposits



(7,057)



(1,262)

    Increase (decrease) in:









       Accounts payable and accrued expenses



2,599,578



2,646,499

       Income taxes payable 



1,061,539



522,403

       Deferred compensation



80,000



80,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities



2,347,234



845,608











Cash flows from investing activities









    Capital expenditures



(1,477,454)



(874,104)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



25,713



11,088

    Increase in short-term investments, net



(18)



(7)

          Net cash used in investing activities



(1,451,759)



(863,023)











Cash flows from financing activities









    Issuance of common stock



-



15,000

    Proceeds from note payable to bank, net



(300,000)



300,000

    Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



210,732



-

    Proceeds from (repayments of ) short-term loan, net



101,127



(5,654)

          Net cash provided by financing activities



11,859



309,346











Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(13,156)



71,033











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



894,178



362,964











Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of year



2,072,864



1,709,900











Cash and cash equivalents - end of year



$ 2,967,042



$ 2,072,864











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







  Cash paid for interest



$      32,015



$      22,814

  Cash paid for income taxes



$    617,282



$    264,381











  Other noncash investing and financing activities









    Common stock issued for services



$    242,093



$    196,670

    Common stock issued for accrued leave



$      16,334



$               -

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-corp-announces-record-breaking-year-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-301254330.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.