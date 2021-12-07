WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ledgex today announced it has selected Michael Maguire – a fintech executive with over two decades of experience – as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). The company is the creator of Ledgex Pro, a multi-asset class portfolio accounting solution built by investment pros for family offices, foundations, endowments and multi-strategy investment managers. Ledgex added the CRO post in order to maximize revenue and build upon rapid growth, most recently brought about by major enhancements to its groundbreaking platform.
Maguire previously held leadership roles at ECI (formerly Eze Castle Integration) and Eze Software Group (ESG). Most recently, he was Global Head of Customer Success for ECI. Prior to that, he was ESG's Senior Managing Director of Customer Success for the Americas. Over the course of 20+ years, he has developed highly successful service and sales teams, capable of supporting customers and driving worldwide growth.
"Mike brings a unique combination to our team at a time when we're experiencing a lot of momentum," said Nicole Eberhardt, chief strategy officer at Ledgex. "He's versed in customer success and sales, and has a proven ability to scale operations globally. We're confident he'll ensure that alternative investors - no matter where they're located - have the technology to effectively manage assets, understand multi-dimensional data views and make decisions that lead to newfound success."
Ledgex Pro is the most comprehensive offering available for alternative investment organizations to manage diverse portfolios from front to back. The solution provides accounting and investment books of records (ABOR and IBOR) in a single solution, greatly streamlining workflows as teams only need to capture and reconcile data once to begin unearthing powerful new insights.
The platform solves a major problem investment offices face daily; a lack of confidence in the quality of diverse portfolio investment streams without an ability to view and manage data across multiple views. Ledgex Pro features a Confidence Index with advanced algorithms that assess a level of confidence to underlying data. This presents critical portfolio details in a whole new light, eliminating countless hours asset managers spend proving data quality, while enabling them to focus on unlocking data insights for stronger performance.
"Ledgex Pro gives family offices, foundations, endowments and multi-strategy investment managers the tools to take on any sized portfolio," said Maguire. "The technology not only greatly reduces data quality risk, it has an unmatched breadth of functionality, including advanced analytics and modeling for performance tracking, liquidity, pacing models, position rebalancing and richer reporting. This is the most comprehensive, powerful platform for alternative investment firms and it's very gratifying to have an opportunity to further the company's success."
About Ledgex
Ledgex was built by investment office professionals to solve multi-asset data quality challenges and usability. The company enables investment firms to confidently and successfully manage complex asset portfolios with game-changing improvements in data accuracy, transparency and timeliness. Ledgex is based in Waltham, Mass. For more information, please call (888) 748-0933, email info@ledgex.com or visit our website at http://www.ledgex.com.
