PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zapproved®, the leading ediscovery software provider for managing corporate ediscovery, announced today that the Board of Directors has voted to appoint Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary at Coinbase, to the Board.
Grewal is responsible for Coinbase's legal, compliance, global intelligence, risk and policy groups. Coinbase, as a pioneer in cryptocurrency, regularly faces some of the most significant legal challenges in technology today. He and his team partner with financial services regulators, contribute to the development and rollout of innovative regulated products and services, and support the company's global growth and regulatory strategy.
Before joining Coinbase, Grewal was Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Facebook. He also has served as United States Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of California.
"We are excited to add Mr. Grewal's expertise to our Board of Directors. He has a rare combination of experience in private practice, as a highly respected federal judge, and as a leading in-house lawyer and business executive for corporate legal and compliance teams," said Monica Enand, Zapproved Founder and CEO. "His counsel will be critical as we continue to grow the market presence of ZDiscovery® and help us architect the next chapter of Zapproved."
Grewal was previously a partner at Howrey LLP, where his practice focused on technology litigation. He has tried cases from Marshall, Texas to Wilmington, Delaware, and has argued before various federal appellate courts. Grewal served as a law clerk to Federal Circuit Judge Arthur J. Gajarsa and United States District Judge Sam H. Bell. He received his JD from the University of Chicago and his SB from MIT.
"I admire Zapproved's belief that technology can transform the lives of corporate legal professionals. Great products have been proven to create meaningful efficiencies that I have seen impact my own work," said Grewal. "I am honored to work alongside founder and CEO, Monica Enand, and her team, as we continue to further accelerate innovation and create even more solutions to better serve the ediscovery community."
Grewal will join the existing Board of Directors effective immediately. The search for Grewal was supported by Vista's independent board program, which leverages the firm's network to source qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. Grewal joins more than 60 talented industry leaders who serve as independent directors across Vista's portfolio company boards participating in ongoing curriculum for board leadership.
About Zapproved
Founded in 2008, Zapproved builds ediscovery software designed to help corporate legal teams reduce costs and mitigate risk. Our software empowers teams to manage legal holds and collect, process, and review data with ease. We have more than 350 corporate customers, a 99% retention rate, and an unwavering commitment to keeping our customers ridiculously successful.
Media Contact
Melissa Tatham, Zapproved, +1 3033302990, melissa.tatham@zapproved.com
SOURCE Zapproved