OLNEY, Md., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching into brand new employment markets in 2020–quite possibly the worst year for the legal placement industry due to the unique characteristics of the pandemic–was difficult at best.
Yet, the leadership at Legal Link Confidential (LLC) had a vision and counted on their 15 years of legal placement and partnering experience to make this bold move.
"We focused on positioning ourselves with the largest firms in Washington DC, New York, and Charlotte, and proving with both credibility and work ethic that we could bring high-quality candidates when law firms were ready for them," said Geoff Wexler, principal at LLC.
"It's now paying dividends for our legal placement clients."
Last June when there was less than one legal associate openings for most large law firms, this placement group took the opportunity to grow and enhance their business firm relationships.
"Those numbers were anemic," said Wexler. "We knew momentum could be generated by nurturing each professional relationship when the economy strengthened."
LLC now has strategic placement relationships with 30 of the top 100 law firms, according to the American Lawyer (AmLaw).
Wexler believes strongly in personal connections with both client and attorney talent. He focuses on connecting the right candidates with these law firms.
"Many organizations in placement include law as a part of what they do," said Wexler. "This is all that we do."
"Our motto is FIRM: Find, Interview, Represent, Match professionals in legal pathways with the right mix of consultative matching, compassion, collaboration and balance."
Conversely, now that number of openings has ballooned almost to 25X factor in growth since June 2020, LLC's approach is both discrete and elite.
"Hiring firms can try to bring a 'laundry list' of candidates to the law offices, in hopes of making one of them stick. We're particular about which candidate goes to the legal team for a confidential review and interview."
"Bad matches don't do anyone any good, so we'd rather minimize the time commitment for candidates and the clients alike."
In less than a year, this strategic launch has resulted in over 300 active legal openings, mostly at the staff, associate and counselor levels.
"The targeting and re-engagement have swung the momentum. There are definitely opportunities in nearly all sophisticated areas of law practice for attorneys looking to explore their options."
