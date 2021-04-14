NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced the next in its series of "Learning From Experience" -- this one hosted by former Allergan CEO David Pyott CBE.
Pyott will share his insights into what works and what doesn't work when the stakes are high. He will also trade questions and answers with participating Vanguard members and their C-suite guests. The session will be candid and confidential.
David Pyott is a regular faculty member for the Vanguard Network. He is the former CEO and Chairman of Allergan plc, a board member for Philips, Pliant Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharma, and BioMarin Pharma. He is also president of the Ophthalmology Foundation and a Caltech trustee. Pyott has been acknowledged as one of the top 100 performing CEOs in the world. He transformed Allergan from a small eye care company into a multi-billion dollar global specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company, overseeing $68 billion in market value growth.
The one hour session will take place on April 21 from 12:30 - 1:30 pm ET. Healthcare and Life Sciences executives can register here.
The Vanguard Network supports C-suite members -- including Life Sciences executives -- in strengthening their leadership capabilities. "We regularly host high level dialogues that focus on real-world challenges, with candid discussions about what works -- and doesn't -- in leadership," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network.
The David Pyott conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders. C-Suite leaders who would like to attend the Forum, and explore membership in the Vanguard Network, are invited to find out more here.
The Vanguard Network helps senior leaders transform themselves and their organizations to drive high performance. Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
In addition to Pyott, Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, incoming GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
