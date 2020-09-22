Legendary_Ventures_Logo.jpg
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Ventures announced today an investment in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") through its Series N funding round. Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX is an aviation and aerospace company that designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecrafts, including the Starlink satellite constellation.

With this investment, Legendary Ventures continues to execute its strategy of investing in consumer, retail and technology companies, including businesses with enterprise values ranging between $1 billion and $100 billion (USD). "We are honored to be a part of the SpaceX effort to usher in a new era of space exploration, telecommunications, and travel," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendry Ventures.

