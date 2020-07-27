-- First Quarter Net Income of $49.4 Million, or $0.54 per Diluted Share - Includes Strategic Restructuring and Merger Related Charges of $30.9 Million, or $0.24 per Diluted Share - Achieved $104 Million of Annualized Run-Rate Expense Savings -- Adjusted Net Income of $65.4 Million, or $0.71 per Diluted Share -- Assets Under Management of $783.4 Billion -- Long-Term Net Outflows of $4.6 Billion