-- Third Quarter Net Income of $74.8 million, or $0.83 per Diluted Share; Includes Restructuring Charges of $21.2 Million, or $0.17 per Diluted Share -- Adjusted Net Income of $93.2 Million, or $1.03 per Diluted Share -- Assets Under Management of $803.5 Billion -- Long-Term Net Outflows of $1.6 Billion