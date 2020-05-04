CARTHAGE, Mo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt reported its first quarter 2020 results of operations, impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, and responsive actions.
SUMMARY
- Crisis response team managing health and safety issues and a comprehensive plan for safe and productive long-term operation
- Sales remained at weekly average levels that were consistent with 2019 through mid-March; rapid declines in last two weeks of first quarter have stabilized through the first three weeks of the second quarter and are currently at approximately 55% of average levels
- Aggressive cost reductions; aligned variable cost structure to current demand levels; eliminated non-essential expenses; expect full year fixed cost reduction of $130ꟷ$150 million
- Liquidity, as of March 31, of $734 million; $506 million of cash and $228 million in available capacity under our commercial paper program, backed by a revolving credit facility
- Reduced full year capital expenditure budget by over 60% to $60 million; halting acquisitions; remaining 2020 debt maturities of $37.5 million with no significant debt maturities until August 2022
- Dividend decision to be made at May Board meeting based upon impact from evolving economic conditions
- 2020 guidance suspended, as previously announced on April 2nd
CEO COMMENTS
Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman commented, "I want to thank our employees and acknowledge their dedication and effort as we face unprecedented change from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and their families, along with our customers, suppliers and the communities we serve around the world. We have taken early and decisive action to protect our employees and ensure as safe a work environment as we possibly can.
"Like so many in our community and around the world, we are facing significant business challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These extraordinary circumstances have forced us to make very difficult decisions as we take steps to reduce costs during this period of drastic decreases in demand. We rapidly deployed cost savings measures across the Company, significantly reducing production levels and enacting temporary layoffs. We are also aggressively reducing fixed costs and cutting capital spending.
"Our long-term fundamentals have not changed. We continue to be leaders in most of our markets, focused on innovation and working closely with our customers to provide more of what they need to be successful. Our capabilities are unmatched in our large and expanding addressable markets. The diversity of our businesses makes us stronger. We have an outstanding track record of strong cash flow and we remain committed to our long-standing transparency and financial discipline. We are focused on doing everything we can to return our employees to work. We are confident we will emerge from this crisis in a very strong position."
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
First quarter sales of $1.045 billion, a 9% decrease versus first quarter last year.
- Organic sales were down 12%:
- Volume down 9%, largely from COVID-19 impacts in the last two weeks of the quarter; exited business reduced sales 3%
- Raw material-related selling price decreases and negative currency impact -3%
- Acquisitions added 3% to sales growth (primarily ECS)
First quarter EBIT was $81 million, down $17 million or 18% from first quarter last year, and adjusted1 EBIT was $93 million, a $12 million decrease.
- EBIT and adjusted1 EBIT declined primarily from lower volume and higher bad debt expense of $12 million, partially offset by lower raw material costs
- 1Q 2020 adjustments include an $8 million non-cash impairment charge related to a note receivable and a $4 million non-cash charge to write off stock associated with a business we divested in 2008
- 1Q 2019 adjustments include $6 million in restructuring-related charges and $1 million of costs incurred with the ECS acquisition
- EBIT margin was 7.7%, down from 8.5% in the first quarter of 2019, and adjusted1 EBIT margin was 8.9%, down from 9.1%
- LIFO in the first quarter of 2020 was a benefit of $2.0 million (pretax), versus no benefit or expense in the first quarter of 2019.
First quarter EPS was $.34, an $.11 decrease versus first quarter 2019. First quarter adjusted1 EPS was $.41, a decrease of $.08. The decrease primarily reflects lower EBIT and a higher tax rate ($.02/share).
First Quarter Debt, Cash Flow and Dividends
- Debt was 3.48x trailing 12-month adjusted1 EBITDA
- Operating cash flow was $10 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $21 million versus first quarter last year primarily from lower earnings
- First quarter dividend was $.40, two cents higher than last year's first quarter
SEGMENT RESULTS – First Quarter 2020 (versus 1Q 2019)
Bedding Products –
- Trade sales were down 11%
- Organic sales decreased 15%
- Volume was down 11%, primarily from exited volume in Fashion Bed and Drawn Wire and demand declines in U.S. Spring, partially offset by growth in Adjustable Bed
- Raw material-related price decreases reduced sales 4%
- ECS acquisition sales added 4%
- EBIT decreased $14 million,
- primarily from 1Q 2020 items including an $8 million non-cash impairment related to a note receivable, lower metal margin in our rod mill, and increased bad debt expense
- partially offset by the non-recurrence of 1Q 2019 items including, $6 million in restructuring-related charges, a $5 million charge related to ECS acquired inventories and $1 million of costs incurred with the ECS acquisition
Specialized Products –
- Trade sales decreased 11%
- Volume was down 9%, from demand declines in Automotive and Hydraulic Cylinders
- Currency impact decreased sales 2%
- EBIT decreased $8 million, primarily from lower volume
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –
- Trade sales were down 5%
- Organic sales decreased 7%
- Volume decreased 5%, primarily from lower demand in Work Furniture and Home Furniture
- Raw material-related selling price decreases and negative currency impact reduced sales 2%
- A small Geo Components acquisition added 2% to sales
- EBIT increased $8 million, primarily from lower raw material costs and the non-recurrence of $1 million restructuring-related charges, partially offset by lower volume in Work Furniture and Home Furniture
COVID-19 RESPONSE AND IMPACT
- Focus on protecting our employees
- Crisis response team dedicated to helping our business leaders respond to workplace health and safety issues and protocols, interpret government orders and secure personal protective equipment
- Developed comprehensive plan for safe and productive long-term operation
- Sales trends
- Average weekly sales in 2019 and through first 11 weeks of 2020 ~$90 million
- Significant declines in last two weeks of Q1, with sales down ~40% of weekly average
- First three weeks of Q2, sales down ~50% vs. weekly average
- Cost structure 75% variable, 25% fixed
- Aligned variable cost structure to current demand levels
- Fixed cost reductions, expected to drive 2020 savings of $130ꟷ$150 million
- Eliminated non-essential expenses
- Postponed major projects
- Reduced executive officer and Board compensation
- Focus on preserving capital and protecting financial well-being of company in uncertain environment
- Optimizing cash flow
- Closely monitoring accounts receivable and collections
- Controlling inventory
- Reducing capital expenditures
LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET
- Carefully monitoring liquidity and cash position
- $734 million of liquidity at March 31
- $506 million of cash on hand
- $228 million in capacity remaining under revolver
- Debt at March 31
- LT debt of $2.4 billion, including $422 million of commercial paper outstanding
- No significant maturities until August 2022
- Commercial paper outstanding and capacity at May 1
- $278 million of commercial paper outstanding
- Weighted average interest rate of 2.53% and weighted average maturity of ~48 days
- $372 million in capacity remaining under revolver
- Currently in process with our banks to amend the covenant in our revolving credit facility
USES OF CASH
- Remaining 2020 debt maturities of $37.5 million; no significant maturities until August 2022
- Capital expenditures cut by over 60% to approximately $60 million
- Acquisitions halted
- Dividend decision to be made at May Board meeting based upon impact from evolving economic conditions
ANNUAL MEETING
1 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
LEGGETT & PLATT
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
Change
Net trade sales
$1,045.5
$1,155.1
(9)%
Cost of goods sold
822.7
922.1
Gross profit
222.8
233.0
(4)%
Selling & administrative expenses
117.8
118.6
(1)%
Amortization
16.4
14.1
Other expense (income), net
7.9
2.1
Earnings before interest and taxes
80.7
98.2
(18)%
Net interest expense
20.0
20.0
Earnings before income taxes
60.7
78.2
Income taxes
15.0
17.1
Net earnings
45.7
61.1
Less net income from non-controlling interest
-
0.1
Net earnings attributable to L&P
$ 45.7
$ 61.2
(25)%
Earnings per diluted share
Net earnings per diluted share
$ 0.34
$0.45
(24)%
Shares outstanding
Common stock (at end of period)
132.3
131.2
0.8 %
Basic (average for period)
135.4
134.4
Diluted (average for period)
135.6
135.0
0.4 %
CASH FLOW
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions)
2020
2019
Change
Net earnings
$ 45.7
$ 61.1
Depreciation and amortization
47.5
46.3
Working capital decrease (increase)
(109.4)
(92.8)
Impairments
3.5
2.9
Other operating activity
23.1
13.9
Net Cash from Operating Activity
$ 10.4
$ 31.4
(67)%
Additions to PP&E
(24.2)
(31.8)
Purchase of companies, net of cash
-
(1,244.3)
Proceeds from business and asset sales
0.7
0.2
Dividends paid
(52.7)
(49.6)
Repurchase of common stock, net
(7.6)
(2.0)
Additions (payments) to debt, net
340.1
1,289.3
Other
(8.5)
2.0
Increase (Decr.) in Cash & Equiv.
$ 258.2
$ (4.8)
FINANCIAL POSITION
31-Mar
(In millions)
2020
2019
Change
Cash and equivalents
$ 505.8
$ 263.3
Receivables
568.2
665.3
Inventories
655.5
676.8
Other current assets
52.5
53.6
Total current assets
1,782.0
1,659.0
7 %
Net fixed assets
809.5
810.3
Operating lease right-of-use assets
155.3
157.9
Goodwill
1,391.4
1,395.5
Intangible assets and deferred costs
843.8
931.1
TOTAL ASSETS
$4,982.0
$4,953.8
1 %
Trade accounts payable
$ 429.1
$ 431.2
Current debt maturities
51.2
51.4
Current operating lease liabilities
39.6
38.1
Other current liabilities
334.8
346.3
Total current liabilities
854.7
867.0
(1)%
Long-term debt
2,415.2
2,409.6
0 %
Operating lease liabilities
117.9
119.1
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
355.6
362.9
Equity
1,238.6
1,195.2
4 %
Total Capitalization
4,127.3
4,086.8
1 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$4,982.0
$4,953.8
1 %
LEGGETT & PLATT
SEGMENT RESULTS 1
FIRST QUARTER
(In millions)
2020
2019
Change
Bedding Products
Trade Sales
$ 490.6
$ 554.3
(11)%
EBIT
30.0
44.1
(32)%
EBIT Margin
6.1%
8.0%
-190 bps
2
Note impairment
8.4
-
Restructuring-related charges
-
5.6
ECS transaction costs
-
0.9
Adjusted EBIT
38.4
50.6
(24)%
Adjusted EBIT Margin
7.8%
9.1%
-130 bps
Depreciation and amortization
26.8
24.8
Adjusted EBITDA
65.2
75.4
(14)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.3%
13.6%
-30 bps
Specialized Products
Trade Sales
$ 234.5
$ 262.9
(11)%
EBIT
27.7
35.7
(22)%
EBIT Margin
11.8%
13.6%
-180 bps
Depreciation and amortization
11.2
10.2
EBITDA
38.9
45.9
(15)%
EBITDA Margin
16.6%
17.5%
-90 bps
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
Trade Sales
$ 320.4
$ 337.9
(5)%
EBIT
26.5
18.4
44 %
EBIT Margin
8.3%
5.4%
290 bps
Restructuring-related charges
-
0.7
Adjusted EBIT
26.5
19.1
39 %
Adjusted EBIT Margin
8.3%
5.7%
260 bps
Depreciation and amortization
6.5
6.6
Adjusted EBITDA
33.0
25.7
28 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.3%
7.6%
270 bps
Total Company
Net Trade Sales
$1,045.5
$1,155.1
(9)%
EBIT - segments
84.2
98.2
(14)%
Intersegment eliminations and other
(3.5)
-
EBIT
80.7
98.2
(18)%
EBIT Margin
7.7%
8.5%
-80 bps
Note impairment 3
8.4
-
Stock write-off from prior year divestiture 3
3.5
-
Restructuring-related charges3
-
6.3
ECS transaction costs 3
-
0.9
Adjusted EBIT 3
92.6
105.4
(12)%
Adjusted EBIT Margin 3
8.9%
9.1%
-20 bps
Depreciation and amortization - segments
44.5
41.6
Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 4
3.0
4.7
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$ 140.1
$ 151.7
(8)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.4%
13.1%
30 bps
LAST SIX QUARTERS
2018
2019
2020
Selected Figures
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Net Trade Sales ($ million)
1,046.7
1,155.1
1,213.0
1,239.3
1,144.9
1,045.5
Sales Growth (vs. prior year)
6%
12%
10%
14%
9%
(9)%
Volume Growth (same locations vs. prior year)
0%
(3)%
(6)%
(1)%
(1)%
(9)%
Adjusted EBIT 3
120.0
105.4
136.0
147.9
140.1
92.6
Cash from Operations ($ million)
189.2
31.4
172.0
212.9
251.4
10.4
Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 3
609.0
619.9
651.0
689.1
721.3
709.7
(Long-term debt + current maturities) / Adj. EBITDA 3,5
1.92
3.97
3.70
3.26
2.94
3.48
Organic Sales (vs. prior year) 6
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Bedding Products
8 %
4 %
(8)%
(9)%
(10)%
(15)%
Specialized Products
0 %
(5)%
(3)%
5 %
4 %
(11)%
Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products
1 %
(3)%
(4)%
1 %
(2)%
(7)%
Overall
3 %
(1)%
(6)%
(2)%
(4)%
(12)%
1 Segment and overall company margins calculated on Trade sales.
2 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%.
3 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations.
4 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets and amortization of debt issuance costs.
5 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months.
6 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.
LEGGETT & PLATT
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 12
2018
2019
2020
Non-GAAP adjustments 7
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Note impairment
15.9
-
8.4
Stock write-off from prior year divestiture
-
-
-
-
-
3.5
Restructuring-related charges
16.3
6.3
-
3.8
5.0
-
ECS transaction costs
6.9
0.9
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax) 8
39.1
7.2
-
3.8
5.0
11.9
Income tax impact
(7.5)
(1.8)
-
(0.4)
(0.1)
(2.9)
Non-GAAP adjustments (after tax)
31.6
5.4
-
3.4
4.9
9.0
Diluted shares outstanding
134.7
135.0
135.2
135.4
135.8
135.6
EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments
0.23
0.04
-
0.02
0.04
0.07
2018
2019
2020
Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 7
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Net trade sales
1,046.7
1,155.1
1,213.2
1,239.3
1,144.9
1,045.5
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)
84.0
98.2
136.0
144.1
135.1
80.7
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest) 9
36.0
7.2
-
3.8
5.0
11.9
Adjusted EBIT ($ millions)
120.0
105.4
136.0
147.9
140.1
92.6
EBIT margin
8.0%
8.5%
11.2%
11.6%
11.8%
7.7%
Adjusted EBIT margin
11.5%
9.1%
11.2%
11.9%
12.2%
8.9%
EBIT
84.0
98.2
136.0
144.1
135.1
80.7
Depreciation and Amortization
35.1
46.3
50.0
48.4
47.2
47.5
EBITDA
119.1
144.5
186.0
192.5
182.3
128.2
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax and excluding interest) 9
36.0
7.2
-
3.8
5.0
11.9
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
155.1
151.7
186.0
196.3
187.3
140.1
EBITDA margin
11.4%
12.5%
15.3%
15.5%
15.9%
12.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.8%
13.1%
15.3%
15.8%
16.4%
13.4%
Diluted EPS
0.39
0.45
0.64
0.74
0.64
0.34
EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments
0.23
0.04
-
0.02
0.04
0.07
Adjusted EPS ($)
0.62
0.49
0.64
0.76
0.68
0.41
2018
2019
2020
Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 10
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Total Debt
1,169.0
2,461.0
2,415.0
2,248.3
2,117.6
2,466.4
Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
609.0
619.9
651.0
689.1
721.3
709.7
Total Debt / Leggett Reported 12-month Adjusted EBITDA
1.92
3.97
3.71
3.26
2.94
3.48
Total Debt / Leggett and ECS 12-month Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 11
3.56
3.45
3.15
2.93
7 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance.
8 The non-GAAP adjustments affected various line items on the income statement. Details by quarter: 4Q 2018: $4.4 million COGS, $19.6 million SG&A, $11.9 million other expense, $3.2 million interest expense. 1Q 2019: $2.4 million COGS, $0.9 million SG&A, $3.9 million other expense. 3Q 2019: ($0.9) million COGS, $4.7 million other expense. 4Q 2019: $4.9 million other expense. 1Q 2020: $8.4 million SG&A, $3.5 million other expense.
9 4Q 2018 excludes $3.2 million of financing-related charges recognized in interest expense.
10 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio.
11 The Leggett and ECS pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2019 is presented in the table below. Because the increase in total debt from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 was directly attributable to the ECS acquisition, we believe it is more meaningful to investors to include ECS's pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2019 in the total debt / 12-month adjusted EBITDA calculation.
ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA from:
4/1/18 –
7/1/18 –
10/1/18 –
1/1/19 –
Net earnings
12
6
-
(1)
Interest expense
33
22
12
1
Taxes
6
4
1
0
EBIT
51
32
13
-
Depreciation and Amortization
14
10
5
1
Change in control bonus
7
7
7
-
EBITDA
72
49
25
1
Leggett Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months (including ECS from January 16, 2019)
620
651
689
721
ECS pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA
72
49
25
1
Leggett and ECS Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
692
700
714
722
Total Debt / Leggett and ECS 12-month Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
3.56
3.45
3.15
2.93
12 Calculations impacted by rounding.