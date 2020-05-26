CALGARY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Online lending platform LendingArch, today announced the acceleration of its plans to launch into the United States in response to the increased demand for its platform by USA consumers looking for loans and financial aid in various categories such as debt relief, largely due to the natural market conditions created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Due to the current Pandemic which hit the United States hard, many consumers require financial assistance, financial restructuring, new loans or advice on how to handle their debt loads. "Due to the large amount of inquiries we have received from Americans in regard to our platform's services, we have as a firm decided to expedite the entry and launch of our services into the United States". Said Paul Hadzoglou, President of LendingArch. "LendingArch's track record in Canada is stellar, therefore we are confident we can aid consumers Nationwide with similar structures and solutions in partnership with USA based Lenders, Institutions and Car Dealerships".
LendingArch has current and established business operations in the United States of America, which includes the successful acquisition of Irvine, CA based Loanz Inc, now a wholly owned subsidiary of LendingArch and many partnerships with California and New York based Fintech focused Investment Banks, Hedge Funds and Private Capital Firms.
LendingArch's return to the USA marketplace marks 5 years of successful business in Canada, and a robust online rate comparison platform that Americans will be able to browse, gain education from and utilize to compare financial rates for various loan categories. LendingArch is currently one of the largest destinations for Auto Loans and sees no end in sight for the growth of that division.
"We will be offering many financial products that Americans will be needing to get through the pandemic and its aftermath. Tools like loans, low interest credit cards, help with debt relief, auto-loan refinancing or even credit management advice will all be in high demand through the remainder of 2020 and onwards" Says Paul.
LendingArch will be focused on educating Americans and helping them obtain the loan or credit product they need during this period of uncertainty, now and in the future.
As a digital provider, the platform is also helping Americans maintain social distancing. Americans will be able to use LendingArch's contact-free service to apply for loans or debt relief services without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes, allowing consumers to obtain what they need, without having to step foot in a bank, office building, storefront, loan shop or similar, and all loans or services that you apply for through LendingArch will be processed digitally. Those applying for auto loans can even have the vehicle delivered directly to their homes in certain States.
About LendingArch
Established in 2015, LendingArch is one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison platforms, that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions; LendingArch is dedicated to bringing financial advancement to consumers and businesses who deserve to grow and flourish, at their rate on their terms. LendingArch has over 270,000 customers and over 10,000 customers sign up for LendingArch's services on a monthly basis.