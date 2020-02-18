SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Profitable in the fourth quarter
- Loan originations of $3.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year.
- Net Revenue of $188.5 million, up 4% year-over-year.
- GAAP Consolidated Net Income of $0.2 million ($0.00 per share), improved from a loss of $(13.4) million ($(0.16) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million, up 37% year-over-year.
- Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.7%, up 5.0 percentage points year-over-year.
- Adjusted Net Income of $7.0 million ($0.08 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(4.1) million ($(0.05) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Record full year 2019 results
- LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships is transforming the company, and leveraging its scale to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.
- Record loan originations of $12.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year.
- Record Net Revenue of $758.6 million, up 9% year-over-year.
- GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(30.7) million ($(0.35) per share), improved from $(128.2) million ($(1.52) per share) in 2018.
- Record Adjusted EBITDA of $134.8 million, up 38% year-over-year.
- Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.8%, up 3.8 percentage points year-over-year, primarily driven by a record Contribution Margin from improving cost efficiency in customer acquisition and origination and servicing.
- Adjusted Net Income of $2.2 million ($0.02 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(32.4) million ($(0.38) per share) in 2018.
Innovation, simplification and partnership transforming LendingClub
- Investor product and platform innovation, such as Levered Certificates and LCX, improved balance sheet efficiency and velocity.
- Borrower product and platform innovation drove conversion and retention higher, increased 24 hour approval rates from 67% in 2018 to 77% in 2019, and drove LendingClub's Net Promoter Score to 80.
- Simplification program, including Business Process Outsourcing, geolocation and vendor consolidation, drove customer acquisition and servicing unit costs lower.
- Select Plus and Small Business partnerships expand funding sources and enable LendingClub to serve more members.
LendingClub clears path to a bank charter
- To comply with Federal banking ownership regulations, LendingClub's largest shareholder, Shanda, has agreed to exchange its 22% of voting common stock for non-voting stock. As part of the exchange, Shanda will receive a payment of $50.2 million.
- The company is adopting a Temporary Bank Charter Protection Agreement, also known as a stockholder rights agreement, to maintain compliance with ownership thresholds under federal banking regulations by limiting accumulation of shares. This agreement will expire on the earlier of the completion of the transaction or 18 months.
Acquisition of Radius Bancorp ("Radius") provides a springboard to LendingClub's future
- The acquisition of Radius for $185 million in cash and stock (subject to certain adjustments set forth in the definitive agreement) will enhance LendingClub's ability to serve its members, grow its market opportunity, increase and diversify earnings, and provide resilience and regulatory clarity.
- The company believes the acquisition will take 12 to 15 months to receive regulatory approval and close.
2020 outlook focused on profitable growth, resolution of legacy issues, and preparations for a national bank charter
- Expect full year 2020 Net Revenue to be in the range of $790 million to $820 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $17 million to $37 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $170 million.
- In a seasonally slower first quarter, expect Net Revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) both in the range of $(5) million to $0 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $30 million.
- GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain items, as discussed in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance" table at the end of this release.
"Having achieved our key 2019 strategic and financial goals, the acquisition of Radius Bank provides a springboard to our future. It will dramatically enhance the resiliency and earnings trajectory of LendingClub, while unlocking the ability to create a category-defining experience for our members," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub.
LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term
- LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.
- The company is the market leader in personal loans – a $160 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States – and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion.
- The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths, which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth and profit potential:
- Its marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;
- The broad spectrum of investors enables the company to serve more borrowers and to enhance its marketing efficiency; and
- Scale, data, and innovation enable LendingClub to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively.
- The Visitor-to-Member and Product-to-Platform strategies aim to leverage LendingClub's scale to deliver additional savings to our growing membership base (3M+ customers) while expanding our market opportunity and earnings potential.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
($ in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Loan Originations
$
3,083.1
$
2,871.0
$
12,290.1
$
10,881.8
Net Revenue
$
188.5
$
181.5
$
758.6
$
694.8
GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss)
$
0.2
$
(13.4)
$
(30.7)
$
(128.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39.0
$
28.5
$
134.8
$
97.5
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$
7.0
$
(4.1)
$
2.2
$
(32.4)
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub, said "Our work over the last two years to drive revenue per member up and customer acquisition costs down is powering profitable and sustainable growth. Acquiring Radius will transform the revenue, earnings and return on assets potential of LendingClub, and will enable us to make more flexible capital allocation decisions to drive shareholder returns."
Loan Originations – Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.1 billion, improving 7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $188.5 million, improving 4% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.
GAAP Consolidated Net Income – GAAP Consolidated Net Income was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $13.6 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by an increase in net revenue and a decrease in operating expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.
Adjusted Net Income – Adjusted Net Income was $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $11.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.
Contribution – Contribution was $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, with Contribution Margin improving to 53.7% from 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $0.00 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.16) in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an Adjusted EPS of $(0.05) in the same quarter last year.
Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of December 31, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $714.5 million compared to $670.8 million as of December 31, 2018.
For a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Adjusted EPS and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.
About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of overall direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.
We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification, as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses and (5) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of certain assets), net of tax. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for "Acquisition and related expenses" to adjust for costs related to the acquisition of Radius. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for Other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses, (5) other items, as discussed above, (6) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (7) stock-based compensation expense and (8) income tax expense (benefit). Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.
We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Net Cash and Other Financial Assets is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company. This measure is calculated as cash and certain other assets and liabilities, including loans and securities available for sale, which are partially secured and offset by related credit facilities, and working capital.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding cost savings and other financial or other benefits of the acquisition of Radius, the ability and timing to satisfy the closing conditions for the Radius acquisition (including obtaining regulatory approval), customer preferences, future initiatives and strategy, borrower and investor demand, anticipated future financial results, and the impact of a bank charter on our business are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and investors; our ability to obtain or add bank functionality and a bank charter; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net revenue:
Transaction fees
$
149,951
$
142,053
$
598,760
$
526,942
Interest income
74,791
106,170
345,345
487,462
Interest expense
(49,251)
(83,222)
(246,587)
(385,605)
Net fair value adjustments
(42,659)
(25,865)
(144,990)
(100,688)
Net interest income and fair value adjustments
(17,119)
(2,917)
(46,232)
1,169
Investor fees
30,258
30,419
124,532
114,883
Gain on sales of loans
20,373
10,509
67,716
45,979
Net investor revenue
33,512
38,011
146,016
162,031
Other revenue
5,023
1,457
13,831
5,839
Total net revenue
188,486
181,521
758,607
694,812
Operating expenses: (1)
Sales and marketing
67,222
68,353
279,423
268,517
Origination and servicing
22,203
25,707
103,403
99,376
Engineering and product development
41,080
39,552
168,380
155,255
Other general and administrative
57,607
61,303
238,292
228,641
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
35,633
Class action and regulatory litigation expense
—
—
—
35,500
Total operating expenses
188,112
194,915
789,498
822,922
Income (Loss) before income tax expense
374
(13,394)
(30,891)
(128,110)
Income tax expense (benefit)
140
18
(201)
43
Consolidated net income (loss)
234
(13,412)
(30,690)
(128,153)
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
50
55
155
LendingClub net income (loss)
$
234
$
(13,462)
$
(30,745)
$
(128,308)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to LendingClub:
Basic (2)
$
0.00
$
(0.16)
$
(0.35)
$
(1.52)
Diluted (2)
$
0.00
$
(0.16)
$
(0.35)
$
(1.52)
Weighted-average common shares – Basic (2)
88,371,672
85,539,436
87,278,596
84,583,461
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted (2)
88,912,677
85,539,436
87,278,596
84,583,461
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales and marketing
$
1,479
$
1,688
$
6,095
$
7,362
Origination and servicing
533
1,044
3,155
4,322
Engineering and product development
4,417
4,403
19,860
20,478
Other general and administrative
10,312
10,583
44,529
42,925
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
16,741
$
17,718
$
73,639
$
75,087
(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Loan originations (in millions)
$
3,083
$
3,350
$
3,130
$
2,728
$
2,871
7
%
Net revenue
$
188,486
$
204,896
$
190,807
$
174,418
$
181,521
4
%
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
234
$
(392)
$
(10,632)
$
(19,900)
$
(13,412)
102
%
Contribution (1)
$
101,261
$
105,789
$
99,556
$
85,688
$
91,023
11
%
Contribution margin (1)
53.7
%
51.6
%
52.2
%
49.1
%
50.1
%
7
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
38,981
$
40,021
$
33,181
$
22,589
$
28,464
37
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)
20.7
%
19.5
%
17.4
%
13.0
%
15.7
%
32
%
Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
$
6,981
$
7,951
$
(1,232)
$
(11,518)
$
(4,110)
N/M
EPS – diluted (2)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.12)
$
(0.23)
$
(0.16)
N/M
Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2)
$
0.08
$
0.09
$
(0.01)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
N/M
Loan Originations by Investor Type:
Banks
32
%
38
%
45
%
49
%
41
%
Other institutional investors
25
%
20
%
21
%
18
%
19
%
LendingClub inventory
23
%
23
%
13
%
10
%
18
%
Managed accounts
17
%
15
%
16
%
17
%
16
%
Self-directed retail investors
3
%
4
%
5
%
6
%
6
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Loan Originations by Program:
Personal loans – standard program
68
%
70
%
69
%
71
%
72
%
Personal loans – custom program
26
%
24
%
24
%
21
%
21
%
Other – custom program (3)
6
%
6
%
7
%
8
%
7
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):
A
$
654.1
$
757.4
$
705.6
$
608.3
$
604.9
8
%
B
644.7
738.3
650.8
574.5
591.6
9
%
C
479.6
523.3
509.2
452.5
495.9
(3)
%
D
309.1
324.2
308.1
243.5
267.1
16
%
E
—
—
0.6
49.4
83.8
(100)
%
F
—
—
—
0.2
6.3
(100)
%
G
—
—
—
—
1.3
(100)
%
Total
$
2,087.5
$
2,343.2
$
2,174.3
$
1,928.4
$
2,050.9
2
%
N/M – Not meaningful
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."
(2)
All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.
(3)
Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, this category no longer includes small business loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Y/Y
Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):
Whole loans sold
$
14,118
$
13,509
$
12,777
$
11,761
$
10,890
30
%
Notes
919
1,016
1,092
1,169
1,243
(26)
%
Certificates
211
272
471
577
689
(69)
%
Secured borrowings
19
29
42
59
81
(77)
%
Loans invested in by the Company
744
696
426
565
843
(12)
%
Total
$
16,011
$
15,522
$
14,808
$
14,131
$
13,746
16
%
Employees and contractors (4)
1,538
1,726
1,715
1,621
1,687
(9)
%
(4)
As of the end of each respective period.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
243,779
$
372,974
Restricted cash
243,343
271,084
Securities available for sale (includes $174,849 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair
270,927
170,469
Loans held for investment at fair value
1,079,315
1,883,251
Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value
43,693
2,583
Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value
722,355
840,021
Accrued interest receivable
12,857
22,255
Property, equipment and software, net
114,370
113,875
Operating lease assets
93,485
—
Intangible assets, net
14,549
18,048
Other assets (1)
143,668
124,967
Total assets
$
2,982,341
$
3,819,527
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable
$
10,855
$
7,104
Accrued interest payable
9,260
19,241
Operating lease liabilities
112,344
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1)
142,636
152,118
Payable to investors
97,530
149,052
Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
1,081,466
1,905,875
Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (includes $40,610 and $0 at fair
40,610
256,354
Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements
587,453
458,802
Total liabilities
2,082,154
2,948,546
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 89,218,797 and
892
864
Additional paid-in capital (2)
1,467,882
1,405,392
Accumulated deficit
(548,472)
(517,727)
Treasury stock, at cost; 461,391 and 456,540 shares, respectively (2)
(19,550)
(19,485)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(565)
157
Total LendingClub stockholders' equity
900,187
869,201
Noncontrolling interests
—
1,780
Total equity
900,187
870,981
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,982,341
$
3,819,527
(1)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.
(2)
All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)
$
234
$
(383)
$
(10,661)
$
(19,935)
$
(13,462)
$
(30,745)
$
(128,308)
Engineering and product development expense
41,080
41,455
43,299
42,546
39,552
168,380
155,255
Other general and administrative expense
57,607
59,485
64,324
56,876
61,303
238,292
228,641
Cost structure simplification expense (1)
188
2,778
646
3,706
880
7,318
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
—
—
35,633
Class action and regulatory litigation expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
35,500
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
2,012
2,357
2,386
2,495
2,732
9,250
11,684
Income tax expense (benefit)
140
97
(438)
—
18
(201)
43
Contribution
$
101,261
$
105,789
$
99,556
$
85,688
$
91,023
$
392,294
$
339,328
Total net revenue
$
188,486
$
204,896
$
190,807
$
174,418
$
181,521
$
758,607
$
694,812
Contribution margin
53.7
%
51.6
%
52.2
%
49.1
%
50.1
%
51.7
%
48.8
%
(1)
Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.
(2)
Contribution excludes stock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)
$
234
$
(383)
$
(10,661)
$
(19,935)
$
(13,462)
$
(30,745)
$
(128,308)
Cost structure simplification expense (1)
284
3,443
1,934
4,272
6,782
9,933
6,782
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
—
—
35,633
Legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues (2)
4,531
4,142
6,791
4,145
2,570
19,609
53,518
Acquisition and related expenses (3)
932
—
—
—
—
932
—
Other items (4)
1,000
749
704
—
—
2,453
—
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
6,981
$
7,951
$
(1,232)
$
(11,518)
$
(4,110)
$
2,182
$
(32,375)
Depreciation and impairment expense:
Engineering and product development
12,532
11,464
11,838
13,373
12,372
49,207
45,037
Other general and administrative
1,739
1,569
1,596
1,542
1,525
6,446
5,852
Amortization of intangible assets
848
845
866
940
941
3,499
3,875
Stock-based compensation expense
16,741
18,095
20,551
18,252
17,718
73,639
75,087
Income tax expense (benefit)
140
97
(438)
—
18
(201)
43
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,981
$
40,021
$
33,181
$
22,589
$
28,464
$
134,772
$
97,519
Total net revenue
$
188,486
$
204,896
$
190,807
$
174,418
$
181,521
$
758,607
$
694,812
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.7
%
19.5
%
17.4
%
13.0
%
15.7
%
17.8
%
14.0
%
Weighted-average GAAP diluted shares (5)
88,912,677
87,588,495
86,719,049
86,108,871
85,539,436
87,278,596
84,583,461
Non-GAAP diluted shares (5)
88,912,677
87,588,495
86,719,049
86,108,871
85,539,436
87,794,035
84,583,461
Adjusted EPS - diluted (5)
$
0.08
$
0.09
$
(0.01)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
$
0.02
$
(0.38)
(1)
Includes personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area. These expenses are included in "Sales and marketing," "Origination and servicing," "Engineering and product development" and "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, also includes external advisory fees which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2)
Includes class action and regulatory litigation expense and legal and other expenses related to legacy issues, which are included in "Class action and regulatory litigation expense" and "Other general and administrative" expense, respectively, on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter and full year 2019, includes expense related to the termination of a legacy contract, which is included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For each of the quarters in 2019, also includes expense related to the dissolution of certain private funds managed by LCAM, which is included in "Net fair value adjustments" on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3)
In 2019, represents costs related to the acquisition of Radius.
(4)
Includes expenses related to certain non-legacy litigation and regulatory matters, which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter of 2019, also includes a gain on the sale of our small business operating segment.
(5)
All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Retail
Consolidated
All Other
Condensed
Retail
Consolidated
All Other
Condensed
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
—
$
—
$
243,779
$
243,779
$
—
$
—
$
372,974
$
372,974
Restricted cash
—
2,894
240,449
243,343
15,551
17,660
237,873
271,084
Securities available for sale
—
—
270,927
270,927
—
—
170,469
170,469
Loans held for investment at fair value
881,473
197,842
—
1,079,315
1,241,157
642,094
—
1,883,251
Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (4)
—
37,638
6,055
43,693
—
—
2,583
2,583
Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value
—
—
722,355
722,355
—
245,345
594,676
840,021
Accrued interest receivable
5,930
1,815
5,112
12,857
8,914
7,242
6,099
22,255
Property, equipment and software, net
—
—
114,370
114,370
—
—
113,875
113,875
Operating lease assets
—
—
93,485
93,485
—
—
—
—
Intangible assets, net
—
—
14,549
14,549
—
—
18,048
18,048
Other assets (5)
—
—
143,668
143,668
—
530
124,437
124,967
Total assets
$
887,403
$
240,189
$
1,854,749
$
2,982,341
$
1,265,622
$
912,871
$
1,641,034
$
3,819,527
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable
$
—
$
—
$
10,855
$
10,855
$
—
$
—
$
7,104
$
7,104
Accrued interest payable
5,930
1,737
1,593
9,260
11,484
7,594
163
19,241
Operating lease liabilities
—
—
112,344
112,344
—
—
—
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5)
—
—
142,636
142,636
—
15
152,103
152,118
Payable to investors
—
—
97,530
97,530
—
—
149,052
149,052
Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
881,473
197,842
2,151
1,081,466
1,254,138
648,908
2,829
1,905,875
Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (4)
—
40,610
—
40,610
—
256,354
—
256,354
Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
—
587,453
587,453
—
—
458,802
458,802
Total liabilities
887,403
240,189
954,562
2,082,154
1,265,622
912,871
770,053
2,948,546
Total equity
—
—
900,187
900,187
—
—
870,981
870,981
Total liabilities and equity
$
887,403
$
240,189
$
1,854,749
$
2,982,341
$
1,265,622
$
912,871
$
1,641,034
$
3,819,527
(1)
Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $148.0 million and $210.8 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $148.0 million and $210.8 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments.
(2)
Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $70.8 million and net fair value adjustments of $13.5 million in 2019 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $84.3 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $154.9 million and net fair value adjustments of $15.9 million in 2018 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $170.8 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value," "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.
(3)
Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.
(4)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."
(5)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)
NET CASH AND OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
243,779
$
199,950
$
334,713
$
402,311
$
372,974
Restricted cash committed for loan purchases (2)
68,001
84,536
31,945
24,632
31,118
Securities available for sale
270,927
246,559
220,449
197,509
170,469
Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (3)
43,693
4,211
5,027
8,757
2,583
Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value
722,355
710,170
435,083
552,166
840,021
Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (3)
(40,610)
—
—
(233,269)
(256,354)
Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements
(587,453)
(509,107)
(324,426)
(263,863)
(458,802)
Other assets and liabilities (2)
(6,226)
(31,795)
(12,089)
(8,541)
(31,241)
Net cash and other financial assets (4)
$
714,466
$
704,524
$
690,702
$
679,702
$
670,768
(1)
Variations in cash and cash equivalents are primarily due to variations in the amount and timing of loan purchases invested in by the Company.
(2)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Other assets and liabilities" which is a total of "Accrued interest receivable," "Other assets," "Accounts payable," "Accrued interest payable" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," included on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This line item represents certain assets and liabilities that impact working capital and are affected by timing differences between revenue and expense recognition and related cash activity. In the third quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Restricted cash committed for loan purchases," which represents cash and cash equivalents that are transferred to restricted cash for loans that are pending purchase by the Company. We believe this is a more complete representation of the Company's net cash and other financial assets position as of each period presented in the table above. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
(3)
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."
(4)
Comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided as not practicable.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (1)
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
GAAP Consolidated net income (loss) (2)
$(5) - $0
$17 - $37
Adjusted net income (loss) (2)
$(5) - $0
$17 - $37
Stock-based compensation expense
19
79
Depreciation, amortization and other net adjustments
11
54
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$25 - $30
$150 - $170
(1)
For the second half of 2020, reconciliation of comparable GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) cannot be provided as not practicable.
(2)
Guidance excludes certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as expenses related to our cost structure simplification, legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, acquisition and related expenses, and other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of certain assets).