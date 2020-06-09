SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub, and Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub, will present at Morgan Stanley's Virtual U.S. Financials Conference today at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The fireside chat will be available through a live webcast.
Webcast Information
A live webcast will be available through the company's Investor Relations website http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Webcasts menu on the homepage. Anyone with the link can join this presentation. The Webcast replay will be available after the presentation for the next 180 days.
About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements made during the fireside chat, including statements regarding financial and operational performance, strategic initiatives and product functionality, may be "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONTACT:
For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com
Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com