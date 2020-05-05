Results showcase Home and Insurance strength despite late quarter COVID-19 challenges - Consolidated revenue of $283.1 million; up 8% over 1Q 2019 - GAAP net income from continuing operations of $19.0 million or $1.34 per diluted share - Variable marketing margin of $98.2 million; up 6% over 1Q 2019 - Adjusted EBITDA of $44.9 million; up 4% over 1Q 2019 - Adjusted net income per share of $1.20