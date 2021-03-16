MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $398.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share – both up over 150%
- Excluding the pretax gain of $469.7 million ($358.7 million after tax) related to the mark to market of a strategic investment that went public, EPS would have been $2.04 per diluted share
- Deliveries of 12,314 homes – up 19%
- New orders of 15,570 homes – up 26%; new orders dollar value of $6.5 billion – up 31%
- Backlog of 22,077 homes – up 25%; backlog dollar value of $9.5 billion – up 32%
- Revenues of $5.3 billion – up 18%
- Homebuilding net margins of $824.8 million, compared to $474.3 million
- Gross margin on home sales of 25.0%, compared to 20.5%
- S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.4%, compared to 9.2%
- Net margin on home sales of 16.6%, compared to 11.4%
- Financial Services operating earnings of $146.2 million, compared to $58.2 million
- Multifamily operating loss of $0.9 million, compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million
- Lennar Other operating earnings of $471.3 million (including $469.7 million gain related to a strategic investment that went public), compared to $0.9 million
- Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 billion
- No borrowings under the Company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility
- Homebuilding debt to total capital of 24.0%, compared to 33.6%
- Controlled homesites as a percentage of total owned and controlled homesites increased to 45%, compared to 31%
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2021. First quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to first quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 of $398.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share.
Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2021 which were driven by both operational excellence as well as an extraordinary contribution from one of our technology investments."
"We achieved net earnings of just over $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to $398.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share in the prior year. Overall, we continue to see improvement in our bottom line and returns, driven by consistent strategies that have continued to work for our company."
"In spite of a recent uptick in interest rates, the housing market remains very strong across the country. A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand, while the housing shortage driven by 10 years of production shortfall, defines a constrained supply. This combination indicates a sustained strong housing market with pricing power keeping pace with cost increases."
"Our first quarter results benefited from continued robust market conditions, combined with the exceptional performance of our core homebuilding and financial services businesses. Our first quarter homebuilding gross margin of 25.0%, a 450 basis point improvement over the prior year, was partly driven by our strategy of matching sales pace with production pace and keeping price increases in step with cost increases. Both homebuilding and financial services operations have continued to benefit from our strategic technology investments which have materially driven improvements in both segments. Our homebuilding SG&A was a historic first quarter low of 8.4% vs 9.2% last year and reflects continued improvement as we incorporate technology driven innovation across our platform. In financial services we have continued to drive performance through technology advancements to improve our bottom line."
Mr. Miller continued, "In our first quarter we also saw the upside embedded in some of our technology investments. We are not only improving our core business by incorporating these technologies, but we also benefit from the economic upside of our investments in exceptional innovators. Our well-documented Opendoor investment (NYSE: OPEN) went public in the first quarter and drove $470 million of profit as the public markets joined us in understanding the innovative potential that Opendoor pioneered in the iBuyer space. Although the now public stock price may go up and down over time, we remain long-term investors in order to help evolve our business strategy and drive associated benefits to the Lennar operating platform. In addition, two other technology-driven companies in which we have investments have announced agreements to merge with publicly traded special purpose acquisition companies."
"We ended the quarter with $2.4 billion in cash and no borrowings on our revolver. During the quarter, we began to repurchase a small amount of stock, and ended the quarter with a homebuilding debt to capital of 24.0%, an all-time low."
Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to accelerate production, with starts in the quarter up 26% over the prior year, thereby positioning our company for growth through the year. New home sales were strong in all of our major markets and increased 26% year over year. We continued our previously stated strategy of improving our controlled homesite percentage which increased by 1,400 basis points year over year and 600 basis points sequentially to end the first quarter at 45%, while reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 3.4 years from 4.0 years year over year and from 3.5 years sequentially."
Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "We have been and continue to be very focused on production costs and cycle times as the homebuilding industry ramps up to meet growing demand. Our focus on our trade partner relationships together with our size and scale have enabled us to maintain consistent production while we match cost increases with pricing power to maintain margin in the first quarter. Lennar is also uniquely positioned with our production-oriented Everything's Included® business model to navigate the industry supply challenges."
Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing market has proven to be resilient in the current environment and we expect it to continue to be a significant driver in the recovery of the overall economy. As we look ahead to our second quarter, we expect to deliver approximately 14,200 - 14,400 homes while we expect homebuilding margins to remain at 25.0% despite rising material and labor costs. With an excellent balance sheet and continued execution of our core operating strategies, we are extremely well positioned for an even stronger 2021 as the year progresses."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2020
Homebuilding
Revenues from home sales increased 18% in the first quarter of 2021 to $4.9 billion from $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 19% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 12,302 homes in the first quarter of 2021 from 10,313 homes in the first quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $398,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $402,000 in the first quarter of 2020.
Gross margin on home sales were $1.2 billion, or 25.0%, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $849.0 million, or 20.5%, in the first quarter of 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily driven by pricing power as we have been able to increase revenue per square foot, as well as lower interest expense per home delivered as result of paydowns of senior notes in the past two years and lower field expense as a percentage of home sales revenue due to increased volume.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $410.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $378.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.4% in the first quarter of 2021, from 9.2% in the first quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a first quarter in the Company's history primarily due to the Company focus on improving its operating leverage combined with the benefits of the Company's technology efforts.
Financial Services
Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $146.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (which included $47.3 million of operating earnings and an add back of $10.9 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating earnings increased primarily due to the improvement in the mortgage business as a result of an increase in volume and margin and improvement in the title business as a result of an increase in volume.
Other Ancillary Businesses
Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $471.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $469.7 million related to a strategic investment, Opendoor, which began trading on the Nasdaq stock market in December 2020. The gain relates to the mark to market of our share holdings in the public entity. Two other technology driven companies in which we have investments have announced agreements to merge with publicly traded special purpose acquisition companies.
Share Repurchases
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 510,000 shares of its Class A common stock for $43.1 million at an average per share price of $84.51.
Liquidity
At February 28, 2021, the Company had $2.4 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $4.9 billion of available capacity.
2021 Guidance
The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the second quarter of 2021:
New Orders
16,500 - 16,700
Deliveries
14,200 - 14,400
Average Sales Price
$405,000
Gross Margin % on Home Sales
25.0%
S,G&A as a % of Home Sales
7.9% - 8.0%
Financial Services Operating Earnings
$100 million - $105 million
The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for fiscal year 2021:
Deliveries
62,000 - 64,000
Average Sales Price
$400,000
Gross Margin % on Home Sales
25.0%
S,G&A as a % of Home Sales
7.6% - 7.8%
Financial Services Operating Earnings
$445 million - $460 million
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
A conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3026 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
2021
2020
Revenues:
Homebuilding
$
4,943,056
4,172,116
Financial Services
244,069
198,661
Multifamily
131,443
132,617
Lennar Other
6,900
1,943
Total revenues
$
5,325,468
4,505,337
Homebuilding operating earnings
$
833,180
460,398
Financial Services operating earnings
146,207
47,317
Multifamily operating earnings (loss)
(874)
1,785
Lennar Other operating earnings
471,346
899
Corporate general and administrative expenses
(110,531)
(82,634)
Charitable foundation contribution
(12,314)
(4,213)
Earnings before income taxes
1,327,014
423,552
Provision for income taxes
(310,105)
(32,329)
Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests)
1,016,909
391,223
Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,540
(7,229)
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$
1,001,369
398,452
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
309,020
311,213
Diluted
309,020
311,215
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
3.20
1.27
Diluted
$
3.20
1.27
Supplemental information:
Interest incurred (1)
$
71,064
93,291
EBIT (2):
Net earnings attributable to Lennar
$
1,001,369
398,452
Provision for income taxes
310,105
32,329
Interest expense included in:
Costs of homes sold
74,947
72,823
Costs of land sold
559
197
Homebuilding other expense, net
4,931
5,934
Total interest expense
80,437
78,954
EBIT
$
1,391,911
509,735
(1)
Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.
(2)
EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
2021
2020
Homebuilding revenues:
Sales of homes
$
4,890,914
4,140,767
Sales of land
47,643
26,867
Other homebuilding
4,499
4,482
Total homebuilding revenues
4,943,056
4,172,116
Homebuilding costs and expenses:
Costs of homes sold
3,666,862
3,291,779
Costs of land sold
41,188
27,135
Selling, general and administrative
410,236
378,892
Total homebuilding costs and expenses
4,118,286
3,697,806
Homebuilding net margins
824,770
474,310
Homebuilding equity in loss from unconsolidated entities
(4,565)
(4,546)
Homebuilding other income (expense), net
12,975
(9,366)
Homebuilding operating earnings
$
833,180
460,398
Financial Services revenues
$
244,069
198,661
Financial Services costs and expenses
97,862
151,344
Financial Services operating earnings
$
146,207
47,317
Multifamily revenues
$
131,443
132,617
Multifamily costs and expenses
131,049
137,348
Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain
(1,268)
6,516
Multifamily operating earnings (loss)
$
(874)
1,785
Lennar Other revenues
$
6,900
1,943
Lennar Other costs and expenses
4,252
2,574
Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net
(1,047)
1,530
Lennar Other unrealized gain
469,745
—
Lennar Other operating earnings
$
471,346
899
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:
East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina
For the Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Deliveries:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
3,920
3,388
$
1,351,301
1,153,715
$
345,000
341,000
Central
2,419
2,043
926,438
786,698
383,000
385,000
Texas
2,349
1,577
636,411
463,796
271,000
294,000
West
3,622
3,304
1,976,808
1,731,514
546,000
524,000
Other
4
9
3,647
8,039
912,000
893,000
Total
12,314
10,321
$
4,894,605
4,143,762
$
397,000
401,000
Of the total homes delivered listed above, 12 homes with a dollar value of $3.7 million and an average sales price of $308,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2021, compared to eight home deliveries with a dollar value of $3.0 million and an average sales price of $374,000 for the three months ended February 29, 2020.
At
For the Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
New Orders:
Active Communities
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
340
344
4,814
3,731
$
1,700,112
1,274,353
$
353,000
342,000
Central
274
323
3,326
2,667
1,333,626
1,018,443
401,000
382,000
Texas
218
236
2,775
1,999
812,169
573,079
293,000
287,000
West
327
352
4,652
3,965
2,692,395
2,125,632
579,000
536,000
Other
3
3
3
14
2,974
13,581
991,000
970,000
Total
1,162
1,258
15,570
12,376
$
6,541,276
5,005,088
$
420,000
404,000
Of the total new orders listed above, 35 homes with a dollar value of $11.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended February 28, 2021, compared to 26 new orders with a dollar value of $8.1 million and an average sales price of $310,000 in five active communities for the three months ended February 29, 2020.
At
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Backlog:
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
East
6,907
6,033
$
2,659,746
2,147,007
$
385,000
356,000
Central
5,278
3,774
2,169,360
1,475,711
411,000
391,000
Texas
3,249
2,592
1,000,342
822,620
308,000
317,000
West
6,642
5,219
3,629,018
2,702,535
546,000
518,000
Other
1
14
1,175
13,995
1,175,000
1,000,000
Total
22,077
17,632
$
9,459,641
7,161,868
$
428,000
406,000
Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 61 homes with a backlog dollar value of $19.4 million and an average sales price of $318,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at February 28, 2021, compared to 49 homes with a backlog dollar value of $15.2 million and an average sales price of $311,000 at February 29, 2020.
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
February 28,
November 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,421,411
2,703,986
Restricted cash
17,878
15,211
Receivables, net
300,134
298,671
Inventories:
Finished homes and construction in progress
9,320,283
8,593,399
Land and land under development
7,564,900
7,495,262
Consolidated inventory not owned
807,759
836,567
Total inventories
17,692,942
16,925,228
Investments in unconsolidated entities
1,077,353
953,177
Goodwill
3,442,359
3,442,359
Other assets
1,162,564
1,190,793
26,114,641
25,529,425
Financial Services
2,217,551
2,708,118
Multifamily
1,183,720
1,175,908
Lennar Other
1,036,068
521,726
Total assets
$
30,551,980
29,935,177
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
1,037,266
1,037,338
Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned
671,235
706,691
Senior notes and other debts payable, net
5,976,168
5,955,758
Other liabilities
2,459,332
2,225,864
10,144,001
9,925,651
Financial Services
1,113,083
1,644,248
Multifamily
235,651
252,911
Lennar Other
41,794
12,966
Total liabilities
11,534,529
11,835,776
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Class A common stock of $0.10 par value
30,047
29,894
Class B common stock of $0.10 par value
3,944
3,944
Additional paid-in capital
8,724,192
8,676,056
Retained earnings
11,488,520
10,564,994
Treasury stock
(1,348,710)
(1,279,227)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,747)
(805)
Total stockholders' equity
18,896,246
17,994,856
Noncontrolling interests
121,205
104,545
Total equity
19,017,451
18,099,401
Total liabilities and equity
$
30,551,980
29,935,177
LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
February 28,
November 30,
February 29,
2021
2020
2020
Homebuilding debt
$
5,976,168
5,955,758
8,115,498
Stockholders' equity
18,896,246
17,994,856
16,044,599
Total capital
$
24,872,414
23,950,614
24,160,097
Homebuilding debt to total capital
24.0
%
24.9
%
33.6
%
Homebuilding debt
$
5,976,168
5,955,758
8,115,498
Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents
2,421,411
2,703,986
784,950
Net homebuilding debt
$
3,554,757
3,251,772
7,330,548
Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)
15.8
%
15.3
%
31.4
%
(1)
Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-reports-first-quarter-eps-of-3-20--301248793.html
SOURCE Lennar Corporation