2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter

  • Net earnings per diluted share increased 39% to $3.91 (increased 55% to $4.36, excluding mark to market losses on strategic technology investments)
  • Net earnings increased 35% to $1.2 billion (increased 50% to $1.3 billion, excluding mark to market losses on strategic technology investments)
  • Revenues increased 24% to $8.4 billion
  • Deliveries increased 11% to 17,819 homes
  • New orders increased 2% to 15,539 homes; new orders dollar value increased 16% to $7.3 billion
  • Backlog increased 26% to 23,771 homes; backlog dollar value increased 45% to $11.4 billion
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.8 billion, compared to operating earnings of $1.1 billion
    • Gross margin on home sales improved 300 basis points ("bps") to 28.0%
    • S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales improved 150 bps to 6.0%
    • Net margin on home sales improved 460 bps to 22.0%
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $111.4 million, compared to operating earnings of $151.2 million
  • Multifamily operating earnings of $9.3 million, compared to operating earnings of $26.7 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $176.2 million, compared to operating loss of $1.2 million
  • Years of supply owned homesites decreased to 3.0 years
  • Controlled homesites increased to 59%
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 billion
  • Retired $850 million of homebuilding senior notes due in fiscal year 2022
  • Repurchased 10 million shares of Lennar common stock for $977.4 million
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 18.3%, the lowest in the Company's history

2021 Fiscal Year Highlights – comparisons to the prior year

  • Net earnings, revenues, deliveries, new orders and net margin for 2021 were the highest in the Company's history
    • Net earnings per diluted share increased 82% to $14.27 (increased 66% to $13.00, excluding mark to market gains on strategic technology investments)
    • Net earnings increased 80% to $4.4 billion (increased 64% to $4.0 billion, excluding mark to market gains on strategic technology investments)
    • Revenues increased 21% to $27.1 billion
    • Deliveries increased 13% to 59,825 homes
    • New orders increased 15% to 64,543 homes
    • Net margin on home sales improved 510 bps to 19.7%
  • Retired $1.15 billion of homebuilding senior notes due in fiscal year 2022
  • Repurchased 14 million shares of Lennar common stock for $1.37 billion
  • Return on equity improved 790 bps to 22.6%

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2021. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $882.8 million, or $2.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2021 were $4.4 billion, or $14.27 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 billion, or $7.85 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2020.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "While supply chain challenges continued to dominate both the homebuilding and the broader economic narrative in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to report record fourth quarter earnings of $1.2 billion, or $3.91 per diluted share, compared to $882.8 million or $2.82 per diluted share for the quarter last year. Excluding mark to market losses on our public strategic technology investments, fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $1.3 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share. For the full year, we delivered just under 60,000 homes generating EPS of $14.27 per diluted share ($13.00 per diluted share before mark to market gains) for an 82% increase over the prior year (66% before mark to market gains)."

"Our record fourth quarter results reflect both continued strength in the housing market across the country, and continued housing supply shortage driven by limited entitled land, labor and supply chain constraints, and 10 years of production shortfall. While our new orders grew a controlled 2% compared to last year's seasonally strong fourth quarter, we achieved a homebuilding gross margin of 28.0% and homebuilding SG&A of 6.0%, leading to a 22.0% net margin, all of which are all-time Company records."

Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the fourth quarter, our community count increased 7% year over year as we continued to make excellent progress on our land light strategy. This was evidenced by our years owned supply of homesites improving to our previously stated goal of 3.0 years at the end of the fourth quarter from 3.5 years last year, and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 59% from 39% for those same periods."

"We ended the quarter with $2.7 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.5 billion revolver and homebuilding debt to capital of 18.3%, an all-time Company low. Our land lighter model resulted in incremental cash flow generation during the fourth quarter which we used towards the repurchase of 10 million shares of our common stock for just under $1 billion, and debt reduction of $850 million. These transactions, combined with our significant earnings, contributed to a return on equity of over 22%."

Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be laser focused on production, even while our cycle time expanded about two weeks from the third quarter driven by rapidly changing supply chain issues. The impact of supply chain issues and increased cycle times were partially offset by accelerated construction starts throughout the year."

"In this turbulent environment, we are confident that we are implementing the right playbook with our Builder of Choice position and our simplified Everything's Included® business model to successfully navigate current supply chain dynamics. Our strong and deep-rooted relationships with our trade partners have helped mitigate the impact of labor and supply shortages. Our quarterly starts and sales pace remained strong and consistent at 4.5 homes and 4.3 homes per community, respectively, in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing industry continues to exhibit strong demand, outweighing supply, and we are confident that we will continue to generate solid growth and enhance our current market position. Accordingly, as we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver approximately 67,000 homes with a 27.0% - 27.5% gross margin for the year, with more or less 12,500 homes at a gross margin of approximately 26.75% in the first quarter. Overall, we are operating from a position of strength with an excellent balance sheet enabling us to continue to execute on our core strategies."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 26% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.0 billion from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to an 11% increase in the number of home deliveries and a 14% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 17,819 homes in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 16,090 homes in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $448,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $393,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margins on home sales were $2.2 billion, or 28.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 billion, or 25.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase in revenues per square foot was offset by an increase in costs per square foot as the majority of homes delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021 had higher costs from lumber purchases made earlier in the year. Overall, gross margins improved year over year as land costs on homes closed remained relatively flat while interest expense decreased as a result of our focus on reducing debt.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $477.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $475.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 7.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $111.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $151.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $176.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Lennar Other operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to mark to market losses on the Company's strategic technology investments that went public during the year ended November 30, 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 COMPARED TO

YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 22% in the year ended November 30, 2021 to $25.3 billion from $20.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 13% increase in the number of home deliveries and an 8% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 59,825 homes in the year ended November 30, 2021 from 52,925 homes in the year ended November 30, 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $424,000 in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $395,000 in the year ended November 30, 2020.

Gross margins on home sales were $6.8 billion, or 26.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $4.7 billion, or 22.8%, in the year ended November 30, 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of price appreciation as the increase in revenues per square foot outpaced the increase in costs per square foot.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.8 billion in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $1.7 billion in the year ended November 30, 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.1% in the year ended November 30, 2021, from 8.1% in the year ended November 30, 2020, due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $491.0 million ($490.4 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $481.0 million ($495.0 million net of noncontrolling interests) in the year ended November 30, 2020. The year ended November 30, 2020 included a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity. Excluding this gain, the improvement in operating earnings during the year ended November 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in volume and margin in the title businesses, partially offset by lower mortgage net margins driven by a more competitive mortgage market.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $21.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to $22.7 million in the year ended November 30, 2020. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $733.0 million in the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $10.3 million in the year ended November 30, 2020. The operating earnings for the year ended November 30, 2021 were primarily due to mark to market gains on the Company's strategic technology investments that went public during the year and the sale of our solar business.

Debt Transactions

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company retired $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due January 2022 at par and retired early, at a premium, $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due October 2022. The loss on early retirement of the $250 million senior notes was $7.4 million.

During the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company retired $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes which included those senior notes described above and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due December 2021.

Tax Rate

For the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company had a tax provision of $1.4 billion and $656.2 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.5% and 21.0%, respectively. The overall effective income tax rate was lower in 2020 primarily due to the retroactive extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020.

Shares Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 10 million shares of its common stock for $977.4 million at an average per share price of $97.74. For the year ended November 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 14.0 million shares of its common stock for $1.37 billion at an average per share price of $97.45.

Liquidity

At November 30, 2021, the Company had $2.7 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $5.2 billion of available capacity.

2022 Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the first quarter and fiscal year 2022:



First Quarter 2022



Fiscal Year 2022

New Orders

14,800 - 15,100





Deliveries

About 12,500



About 67,000

Average Sales Price

About $460,000



About $460,000

Gross Margin % on Home Sales

About 26.75%



27.0% - 27.5%

S,G&A as a % of Home Sales

7.8% - 7.9%



6.8% - 6.9%

Financial Services Operating Earnings

$85 million - $90 million



$440 million - $450 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; reduced availability of mortgage financing, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3605 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



November 30,



November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Homebuilding

$

8,015,636





6,354,416





25,545,242





20,981,136



Financial Services

228,956





258,319





898,745





890,311



Multifamily

188,395





205,424





665,232





576,328



Lennar Other

573





7,731





21,457





41,079



Total revenues

$

8,433,560





6,825,890





27,130,676





22,488,854



















Homebuilding operating earnings

$

1,756,274





1,083,404





5,031,762





2,988,907



Financial Services operating earnings

111,404





151,230





491,014





480,952



Multifamily operating earnings

9,323





26,682





21,453





22,681



Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

(176,186)





(1,211)





733,035





(10,334)



Corporate general and administrative expenses

(102,191)





(86,631)





(398,381)





(333,446)



Charitable foundation contribution

(17,819)





(8,828)





(59,825)





(24,972)



Earnings before income taxes

1,580,805





1,164,646





5,819,058





3,123,788



Provision for income taxes

(387,155)





(273,737)





(1,362,509)





(656,235)



Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests)

1,193,650





890,909





4,456,549





2,467,553



Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,159





8,149





26,438





2,517



Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$

1,190,491





882,760





4,430,111





2,465,036



















Average shares outstanding:















Basic

301,238





309,151





306,612





309,406



Diluted

301,238





309,151





306,612





309,407



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

3.91





2.82





14.28





7.88



Diluted

$

3.91





2.82





14.27





7.85



















Supplemental information:















Interest incurred (1)

$

64,516





81,056





275,091





353,403



















EBIT (2):















Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$

1,190,491





882,760





4,430,111





2,465,036



Provision for income taxes

387,155





273,737





1,362,509





656,235



Interest expense included in:















Costs of homes sold

93,868





101,465





342,756





349,109



Costs of land sold

190





1,026





2,475





2,594



Homebuilding other income (expense), net

5,014





5,246





20,142





22,401



Total interest expense

99,072





107,737





365,373





374,104



EBIT

$

1,676,718





1,264,234





6,157,993





3,495,375







(1)

Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt.

(2)

EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



November 30,



November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Homebuilding revenues:















Sales of homes

$

7,970,752





6,306,947





25,348,105





20,840,159



Sales of land

36,430





42,342





167,913





123,365



Other homebuilding

8,454





5,127





29,224





17,612



 Total revenues

8,015,636





6,354,416





25,545,242





20,981,136



















Homebuilding costs and expenses:















Costs of homes sold

5,741,575





4,732,705





18,562,213





16,092,069



Costs of land sold

30,086





69,581





143,631





172,480



Selling, general and administrative

477,581





475,063





1,796,697





1,697,095



 Total costs and expenses

6,249,242





5,277,349





20,502,541





17,961,644



Homebuilding net margins

1,766,394





1,077,067





5,042,701





3,019,492



Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(10,343)





19,241





(14,205)





(836)



Homebuilding other income (expense), net

223





(12,904)





3,266





(29,749)



Homebuilding operating earnings

$

1,756,274





1,083,404





5,031,762





2,988,907



















Financial Services revenues

$

228,956





258,319





898,745





890,311



Financial Services costs and expenses

117,552





107,089





407,731





470,777



Financial Services gain on deconsolidation













61,418



Financial Services operating earnings

$

111,404





151,230





491,014





480,952



















Multifamily revenues

$

188,395





205,424





665,232





576,328



Multifamily costs and expenses

178,421





195,974





652,810





575,581



Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain

(651)





17,232





9,031





21,934



Multifamily operating earnings

$

9,323





26,682





21,453





22,681



















Lennar Other revenues

$

573





7,731





21,457





41,079



Lennar Other costs and expenses

11,961





3,180





30,955





6,744



Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net

2,003





(5,762)





61,957





(44,669)



Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1)

(166,801)









680,576







Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

$

(176,186)





(1,211)





733,035





(10,334)





(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss):





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



November 30,



November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Opendoor (OPEN) mark to market

$

(33,444)









239,312







Hippo (HIPO) mark to market

(117,221)









207,634







SmartRent (SMRT) mark to market

(21,310)









79,483







Sunnova (NOVA) mark to market

5,582









(8,883)







Blend Labs (BLND) mark to market

(13,596)









(6,744)







Gain on sale of solar business

5,063









158,069







Other realized gains

8,125









11,705









$

(166,801)









680,576







LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:

East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina

Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



For the Three Months Ended November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

Deliveries:

Homes



Dollar Value



Average Sales Price

East

5,911





5,465





$

2,273,561





1,801,192





$

385,000





330,000



Central

3,747





3,295





1,525,027





1,250,769





407,000





380,000



Texas

3,096





2,788





958,938





763,388





310,000





274,000



West

5,057





4,541





3,218,377





2,506,760





636,000





552,000



Other

8





1





7,774





880





972,000





880,000



Total

17,819





16,090





$

7,983,677





6,322,989





$

448,000





393,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 37 homes with a dollar value of $12.9 million and an average sales price of $349,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2021, compared to 52 home deliveries with a dollar value of $16.0 million and an average sales price of $308,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2020.



At November 30,



For the Three Months Ended November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

New Orders:

Active Communities



Homes



Dollar Value



Average Sales Price

East

345





323





5,093





4,787





$

2,119,658





1,743,826





$

416,000





364,000



Central

302





285





2,940





3,164





1,280,027





1,260,761





435,000





398,000



Texas

241





213





3,154





2,751





1,032,468





765,238





327,000





278,000



West

372





353





4,345





4,509





2,853,569





2,497,449





657,000





554,000



Other

3





3





7





3





6,418





2,728





917,000





909,000



Total

1,263





1,177





15,539





15,214





$

7,292,140





6,270,002





$

469,000





412,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 34 homes with a dollar value of $12.1 million and an average sales price of $356,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2021, compared to 34 new orders with a dollar value of $10.5 million and an average sales price of $309,000 in four active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2020.



For the Years Ended November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

Deliveries:

Homes



Dollar Value



Average Sales Price

East

18,879





16,976





$

6,846,153





5,725,481





$

363,000





337,000



Central

12,138





10,684





4,807,195





4,084,514





396,000





382,000



Texas

10,939





9,425





3,204,609





2,640,762





293,000





280,000



West

17,850





15,814





10,503,304





8,400,943





588,000





531,000



Other

19





26





18,419





24,522





969,000





943,000



Total

59,825





52,925





$

25,379,680





20,876,222





$

424,000





394,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 95 homes with a dollar value of $31.6 million and an average sales price of $332,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to 112 home deliveries with a dollar value of $36.1 million and an average sales price of $322,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020.

New Orders:

Homes



Dollar Value



Average Sales Price

East

20,566





17,299





$

7,908,164





6,010,047





$

385,000





347,000



Central

12,871





11,905





5,366,197





4,602,720





417,000





387,000



Texas

12,382





10,078





3,833,294





2,752,008





310,000





273,000



West

18,703





16,868





11,725,035





9,005,958





627,000





534,000



Other

21





19





20,513





17,917





977,000





943,000



Total

64,543





56,169





$

28,853,203





22,388,650





$

447,000





399,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 136 homes with a dollar value of $48.8 million and an average sales price of $359,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2021, compared to 119 new orders with a dollar value of $37.3 million and an average sales price of $314,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020.



At November 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020

Backlog:

Homes



Dollar Value



Average Sales Price

East (1)

7,932





6,013





$

3,448,719





2,310,935





$

435,000





384,000



Central

5,104





4,371





2,321,174





1,762,172





455,000





403,000



Texas

4,266





2,823





1,453,270





824,584





341,000





292,000



West

6,465





5,612





4,135,161





2,913,432





640,000





519,000



Other

4





2





3,942





1,848





986,000





924,000



Total

23,771





18,821





$

11,362,266





7,812,971





$

478,000





415,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $28.6 million and an average sales price of $363,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2021, compared to 38 homes with a backlog dollar value of $11.5 million and an average sales price of $302,000 at November 30, 2020.

(1) During both the three months and year ended November 30, 2021, the Company acquired 232 homes in backlog.

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





November 30,



2021



2020

ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,735,213





2,703,986



Restricted cash

21,927





15,211



Receivables, net

490,278





298,671



Inventories:







Finished homes and construction in progress

10,446,139





8,593,399



Land and land under development

7,108,142





7,495,262



Consolidated inventory not owned

1,161,023





836,567



Total inventories

18,715,304





16,925,228



Investments in unconsolidated entities

972,084





953,177



Goodwill

3,442,359





3,442,359



Other assets

1,090,654





1,190,793





27,467,819





25,529,425



Financial Services

2,964,367





2,708,118



Multifamily

1,311,747





1,175,908



Lennar Other

1,463,845





521,726



Total assets

$

33,207,778





29,935,177





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$

1,321,247





1,037,338



Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

976,602





706,691



Senior notes and other debts payable, net

4,652,338





5,955,758



Other liabilities

2,920,055





2,225,864





9,870,242





9,925,651



Financial Services

1,906,343





1,644,248



Multifamily

288,930





252,911



Lennar Other

145,981





12,966



Total liabilities

12,211,496





11,835,776



Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock







Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

30,050





29,894



Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,944





3,944



Additional paid-in capital

8,807,891





8,676,056



Retained earnings

14,685,329





10,564,994



Treasury stock

(2,709,448)





(1,279,227)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,341)





(805)



Total stockholders' equity

20,816,425





17,994,856



Noncontrolling interests

179,857





104,545



Total equity

20,996,282





18,099,401



Total liabilities and equity

$

33,207,778





29,935,177



 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





November 30,



2021



2020

Homebuilding debt

$

4,652,338





5,955,758



Stockholders' equity

20,816,425





17,994,856



Total capital

$

25,468,763





23,950,614



Homebuilding debt to total capital

18.3

%



24.9

%









Homebuilding debt

$

4,652,338





5,955,758



Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

2,735,213





2,703,986



Net homebuilding debt

$

1,917,125





3,251,772



Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

8.4

%



15.3

%





(1)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

 

