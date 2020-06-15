MIAMI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Net earnings of $517.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, up from net earnings of $421.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, a 27% increase in earnings per share 
  • Deliveries of 12,672 homes – consistent with prior year
  • New orders of 13,015 homes – down 10%; new orders dollar value of $4.9 billion – down 16%
  • Backlog of 17,975 homes – down 6%; backlog dollar value of $7.1 billion – down 8%
  • Revenues of $5.3 billion – down 5%
  • Homebuilding operating margins of $636.2 million, up from $608.3 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 21.6%, up from 20.1%
    • S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.3%, compared to 8.4%
    • Operating margin on home sales of 13.3%, up from 11.6%
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $150.6 million (including a $61.4 million gain on deconsolidation), up from operating earnings of $62.5 million (net of noncontrolling interest)
  • Multifamily operating loss of $0.6 million, compared to operating loss of $4.3 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $18.0 million, compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion
  • No borrowings outstanding under the Company's $2.45 billion revolving credit facility
  • Redeemed $300 million of 6.625% senior notes
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 31.2%, compared to 38.3% last year

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2020. Second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 were $517.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to second quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2019 of $421.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "The three months ended May 31st, our second quarter, have been a time of transition for both our company and our country. The backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis, significant business disruption and distressing social injustice has defined the past three months. Today we announce Lennar's financial results, which reflect both our determination to do well by operating an excellent company, while doing good by serving our Customers, our Associates, our Trade Partners, our Communities and our Shareholders.

"As the quarter began, we focused on the safety, health and well-being of our Customers, Associates, and Trade Partners as new orders stalled significantly from mid-March to the end of April, driven by COVID-19 and the economic shutdown. Accordingly, we slowed starts and land spend to preserve cash and protect our balance sheet.

"Business rebounded significantly in May, and by quarter's end, our total new orders declined by only 10%, and deliveries ended flat year-over-year. In sync with the market rebound, we resumed starts and land spend to match the improving market conditions, and this rebound has continued into the first two weeks of June.

"While unemployment increased throughout the quarter due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, customers moved from rental apartments and from densely populated areas to purchase homes, and home sales grew steadily, as record-low interest rates and low inventory levels drove a favorable rebound in the homebuilding industry.

"With daily video meetings, our management team recast our business using technology and innovation to accelerate change and operate efficiently in these changing times. Years of change management were condensed into weeks as our management focus and determination drove our second quarter, bottom-line after-tax profit to $517.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $421.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted share year in the prior year."

Rick Beckwitt, Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "New home sales strengthened across the country in all of our major markets during the last six weeks. A limited supply of both new and existing homes and an intense focus on construction costs drove our homebuilding gross margin in the second quarter to 21.6%, compared to 20.1% last year. At the same time, our focus on making our homebuilding platform more efficient resulted in an SG&A percentage of 8.3%, an all-time, second quarter low. In addition, our financial services business performed extremely well with second quarter earnings of $150.6 million, an all-time, quarterly high."

Jon Jaffe, President of Lennar, said, "We made significant progress towards becoming a land lighter company by reducing our years owned supply of homesites to 3.9 years from 4.5 at the end of last year's second quarter. Profitability and reduced land spend created significant cash flow, as we ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of cash on our balance sheet, $0 borrowed on our revolver and a homebuilding debt to total capital of 31.2% vs 38.3% last year.

"We also remained focused on managing our construction spend by working closely with our Trade Partners. Never has the partnership between our company and our Trade Partners been more important to our success, as we worked together to reduce costs in order to provide essential housing to our Customers and keep housing affordable while interest rates are at all time lows. We thank our Trade Partners for their help and cooperation in these most difficult times." 

Mr. Miller concluded, "While many parts of the economy are still waiting to open and rebound, the housing market has proven to be resilient in the current environment. We expect this trend to continue and for housing to be a significant driver of employment and rebound for the broader economy. In this context, we are re-instituting guidance for fiscal year 2020 and now expect our deliveries to be in the range of 50,500 – 51,000 homes with a gross margin on home sales of approximately 21.5% and a net margin on home sales of approximately 13.0%. A breakdown of our third and fourth quarters is included later in this release."


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2020 COMPARED TO
 THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2019

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 5% in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.9 billion from $5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 4% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, of 12,653 homes in the second quarter of 2020 were flat compared to 12,706 homes in the second quarter of 2019, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the economic shutdown. The average sales price of homes delivered was $389,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $407,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in average sales price primarily resulted from continuing to shift to lower-priced communities and regional product mix due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in certain higher priced markets.

Gross margin on home sales was $1.1 billion, or 21.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.0 billion, or 20.1% in the second quarter of 2019. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily due to the Company's continued focus on reducing construction costs. Loss on land sales in the second quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, primarily due to a write-off of costs as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco. Gross margin on land sales were $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $407.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $435.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.3% in the second quarter of 2020, from 8.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $150.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 (which included $147.3 million of operating earnings and an add back of $3.3 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests) compared to $62.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 (which included $56.2 million of operating earnings and an add back of $6.3 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage business as a result of an increase in volume and margin, as well as reductions in loan origination costs and a $5.0 million gain on the sale of a servicing portfolio. Additionally, the Financial Services segment recorded a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.3 million ($3.9 million net of noncontrolling interest) in the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $25.0 million write-down of assets held by Rialto legacy funds because of disruption in the capital markets as a result of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown. This compared to operating earnings of $1.8 million ($2.2 million net of noncontrolling interest) in the second quarter of 2019.


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2020 COMPARED TO
 SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2019

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales increased 3% in the six months ended May 31, 2020 to $9.1 billion from $8.8 billion in the six months ended May 31, 2019. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 7% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities. Despite new home deliveries in the second quarter of 2020 being consistent with the second quarter of 2019 as a result of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, new home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 22,966 homes in the six months ended May 31, 2020 from 21,508 homes in the six months ended May 31, 2019, as a result of an increase in home deliveries in all of Homebuilding's segments except Other. The average sales price of homes delivered was $395,000 in the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to $408,000 in the six months ended May 31, 2019. The decrease in average sales price primarily resulted from continuing to shift to lower-priced communities and regional product mix due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in certain higher priced markets.

Gross margin on home sales was $1.9 billion, or 21.1%, in the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 billion, or 20.1% in the six months ended May 31, 2019. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily due to the Company's continued focus on reducing construction costs. Loss on land sales in the six months ended May 31, 2020 was $23.8 million, primarily due to a write-off of costs as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco. Gross margin on land sales were $2.7 million in the six months ended May 31, 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $786.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to $779.0 million in the six months ended May 31, 2019. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 8.7% in the six months ended May 31, 2020, from 8.9% in the six months ended May 31, 2019.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $208.8 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020 (which included $194.6 million of operating earnings and an add back of $14.1 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests), compared to $84.2 million in the six months ended May 31, 2019 (which included  $75.2 million of operating earnings and an add back of $9.1 million of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the mortgage and title businesses as a result of an increase in volume and margin, as well as reductions in loan origination costs and a $5.0 million gain on the sale of a servicing portfolio. Additionally, the Financial Services segment recorded a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $1.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to $2.5 million ($2.9 million net of noncontrolling interest) in the six months ended May 31, 2019. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $17.1 million in the six months ended May 31, 2020 primarily due to a $25.0 million write-down of assets held by Rialto legacy funds because of disruption in the capital markets as a result of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown. This compared to operating earnings of $4.9 million ($5.2 million net of noncontrolling interest) in the six months ended May 31, 2019.

Tax Rate

For the six months ended May 31, 2020 and May 31, 2019, we had a tax provision of $192.8 million and $220.2 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 17.4% and 25.0%, respectively. The reduction in the overall effective income tax rate is primarily due to the extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

At May 31, 2020, the Company had $1.4 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.45 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing total Homebuilding liquidity of $3.85 billion.

Debt Transaction

In May 2020, the Company redeemed $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due May 2020. The redemption price, which was paid in cash, was 100% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest.

2020 Core Earnings Guidance






Third Quarter


Fourth Quarter





New Orders

12,800 - 13,000


12,000 - 12,250





Deliveries

13,200 - 13,400


14,300 - 14,600





Average Sales Price

$380,000 - $385,000


$380,000





Gross Margin % on Home Sales

21.5% - 21.75%


21.75% - 22.0%





S,G&A as a % of Home Sales

8.3% - 8.5%


8.0%





Financial Services Operating Earnings

Approximately $70 million


Approximately $60 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX, formerly known as Lennar Ventures, drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential continuing negative impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the duration, impact and severity of which is highly uncertain; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; increases in operating costs, including costs related to construction materials, labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which exceed our ability to increase prices, both in our Homebuilding and Multifamily businesses; reduced availability of mortgage financing or increased interest rates; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 31,


May 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenues:








Homebuilding

$

4,949,484



5,195,599



9,121,600



8,819,320


Financial Services

196,263



204,216



394,924



347,527


Multifamily

123,117



147,412



255,734



244,806


Lennar Other

18,509



15,663



20,452



19,319


Total revenues

$

5,287,373



5,562,890



9,792,710



9,430,972










Homebuilding operating earnings

$

631,361



581,789



1,091,759



951,384


Financial Services operating earnings

147,326



56,217



194,643



75,189


Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

(638)



(4,322)



1,147



2,475


Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

(18,021)



1,828



(17,122)



4,931


Corporate general and administrative expenses

(83,451)



(76,113)



(170,298)



(155,456)


Earnings before income taxes

676,577



559,399



1,100,129



878,523


Provision for income taxes

(160,479)



(140,530)



(192,808)



(220,230)


Net earnings (including net loss attributable to
  noncontrolling interests)

516,098



418,869



907,321



658,293


Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,308)



(2,603)



(8,537)



(3,089)


Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$

517,406



421,472



915,858



661,382










Average shares outstanding:








Basic

308,373



320,329



309,793



320,834


Diluted

308,373



320,330



309,794



320,839










Earnings per share:








Basic

$

1.66



1.31



2.92



2.05


Diluted

$

1.65



1.30



2.91



2.03










Supplemental information:








Interest incurred (1)

$

90,907



108,176



184,198



212,559










EBIT (2):








Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$

517,406



421,472



915,858



661,382


Provision for income taxes

160,479



140,530



192,808



220,230


Interest expense included in:








Costs of homes sold

81,698



96,162



154,520



157,473


Costs of land sold

335



668



532



950


Homebuilding other expense, net

5,743



2,867



11,678



5,875


Total interest expense

87,776



99,697



166,730



164,298


EBIT

$

765,661



661,699



1,275,396



1,045,910



(1)  Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.
(2)  EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because 
       the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial 
       statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in 
       conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual 
       profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-
       GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, 
       as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.


 

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 31,


May 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Homebuilding revenues:








Sales of homes

$

4,925,081



5,176,116



9,065,848



8,784,245


Sales of land

19,833



16,455



46,700



30,238


Other homebuilding

4,570



3,028



9,052



4,837


Total homebuilding revenues

4,949,484



5,195,599



9,121,600



8,819,320










Homebuilding costs and expenses:








Costs of homes sold

3,862,771



4,137,529



7,154,550



7,019,579


Costs of land sold

43,369



14,008



70,504



27,534


Selling, general and administrative

407,191



435,722



786,083



778,981


Total homebuilding costs and expenses

4,313,331



4,587,259



8,011,137



7,826,094


Homebuilding operating margins

636,153



608,340



1,110,463



993,226


 

Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated 
     entities

(9,100)



19,614



(13,646)



5,858


Homebuilding other income (expense), net

4,308



(46,165)



(5,058)



(47,700)


Homebuilding operating earnings

$

631,361



581,789



1,091,759



951,384










Financial Services revenues

$

196,263



204,216



394,924



347,527


Financial Services costs and expenses

110,355



147,999



261,699



272,338


Financial Services gain on deconsolidation

61,418





61,418




Financial Services operating earnings

$

147,326



56,217



194,643



75,189










Multifamily revenues

$

123,117



147,412



255,734



244,806


Multifamily costs and expenses

123,473



148,716



260,821



249,894


Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated 
     entities and other gain

(282)



(3,018)



6,234



7,563


Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

$

(638)



(4,322)



1,147



2,475










Lennar Other revenues

$

18,509



15,663



20,452



19,319


Lennar Other costs and expenses

(1,072)



3,194



1,502



4,816


Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated 
     entities

(26,642)



(4,978)



(26,523)



3,352


Lennar Other expense, net

(10,960)



(5,663)



(9,549)



(12,924)


Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

$

(18,021)



1,828



(17,122)



4,931


 

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Deliveries, Communities, New Orders and Backlog
(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)
(unaudited)


Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have
divisions located in:

 

East: Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina
Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee and Virginia
Texas: Texas
West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington
Other: Urban divisions and other homebuilding related investments primarily in California, including FivePoint









For the Three Months Ended May 31,








2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019

Deliveries:







Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East







4,630



5,061



$

1,582,360



1,735,165



$

342,000



343,000


Central







1,763



1,568



684,440



609,195



388,000



389,000


Texas







2,462



2,149



694,110



687,011



282,000



320,000


West







3,804



3,934



1,957,435



2,140,638



515,000



544,000


Other







13



17



13,013



17,273



1,001,000



1,016,000


Total







12,672



12,729



$

4,931,358



5,189,282



$

389,000



408,000









Of the total homes delivered listed above, 19 homes with a dollar value of $6.3 million and an average sales price of $330,000 represent home
deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2020, compared to 23 homes with a dollar value of $13.2 million
and an average sales price of $572,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2019.



At May 31,


For the Three Months Ended May 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019

New Orders:

Active Communities


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

423



458



4,919



5,591



$

1,644,275



1,939,901



$

334,000



347,000


Central

246



253



1,906



2,062



740,968



798,080



389,000



387,000


Texas

221



246



2,582



2,424



670,139



744,586



260,000



307,000


West

352



364



3,608



4,420



1,802,705



2,298,540



500,000



520,000


Other

3



4





21





15,238





726,000


Total

1,245



1,325



13,015



14,518



$

4,858,087



5,796,345



$

373,000



399,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 25 homes with a dollar value of $9.0 million and an average sales price of $361,000 represent new orders in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended May 31, 2020, compared to 32 homes with a dollar value of $15.1 million and an average sales price of $471,000 in five active communities for the three months ended May 31, 2019.









For the Six Months Ended May 31,








2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019

Deliveries:







Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East







8,695



8,673



$

2,988,027



2,961,600



$

344,000



341,000


Central







3,129



2,692



1,219,186



1,042,320



390,000



387,000


Texas







4,039



3,400



1,157,907



1,099,440



287,000



323,000


West







7,108



6,759



3,688,948



3,678,141



519,000



544,000


Other







22



25



21,052



25,032



957,000



1,001,000


Total







22,993



21,549



$

9,075,120



8,806,533



$

395,000



409,000









Of the total homes delivered listed above, 27 homes with a dollar value of $9.3 million and an average sales price of $343,000 represent home
deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to 41 homes with a dollar value of $22.3 million
and an average sales price of $544,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2019.









For the Six Months Ended May 31,








2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019

New Orders:







Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East







9,544



10,084



$

3,241,573



3,461,332



$

340,000



343,000


Central







3,679



3,484



1,436,466



1,335,676



390,000



383,000


Texas







4,581



3,848



1,243,218



1,201,545



271,000



312,000


West







7,573



7,532



3,928,337



3,928,354



519,000



522,000


Other







14



33



13,581



26,551



970,000



805,000


Total







25,391



24,981



$

9,863,175



9,953,458



$

388,000



398,000









Of the total new orders listed above, 51 homes with a dollar value of $17.1 million and an average sales price of $335,000 represent new orders from unconsolidated entities for the six months ended May 31, 2020, compared to 47 homes with a dollar value of $24.8 million and an average sales price of $527,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2019.









At May 31,








2020


2019


2020


2019


2020


2019

Backlog:







Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East (1)







7,676



8,499



$

2,702,044



3,025,598



$

352,000



356,000


Central







2,563



2,778



1,039,118



1,083,608



405,000



390,000


Texas







2,712



2,596



798,648



862,826



294,000



332,000


West







5,023



5,174



2,547,649



2,737,664



507,000



529,000


Other







1



14



1,138



10,507



1,138,000



751,000


Total







17,975



19,061



$

7,088,597



7,720,203



$

394,000



405,000









Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 55 homes with a backlog dollar value of $18.0 million and an average sales price of $327,000
represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at May 31, 2020, compared to 13 homes with a backlog dollar value of $5.2 million and an
average sales price of $397,000 at May 31, 2019.

(1)     During the three and six months ended May 31, 2019, the Company acquired 13 homes in backlog.

 

 

Lennar Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)



May 31,


November 30,


2020


2019

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,398,682



1,200,832


Restricted cash

9,569



9,698


Receivables, net

299,494



329,124


Inventories:




Finished homes and construction in progress

9,609,146



9,195,721


Land and land under development

7,938,451



8,267,647


Consolidated inventory not owned

399,809



313,139


Total inventories

17,947,406



17,776,507


Investments in unconsolidated entities

973,044



1,009,035


Goodwill

3,442,359



3,442,359


Other assets

1,080,186



1,021,684



25,150,740



24,789,239


Financial Services

2,577,805



3,006,024


Multifamily

1,127,929



1,068,831


Lennar Other

452,551



495,417


Total assets

$

29,309,025



29,359,511


 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$

1,033,558



1,069,179


Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

344,074



260,266


Senior notes and other debts payable, net

7,495,674



7,776,638


Other liabilities

1,900,970



1,900,955



10,774,276



11,007,038


Financial Services

1,663,548



2,056,450


Multifamily

222,387



232,155


Lennar Other

16,190



30,038


Total liabilities

12,676,401



13,325,681


Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock




Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

29,804



29,712


Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,944



3,944


Additional paid-in capital

8,630,442



8,578,219


Retained earnings

9,132,714



8,295,001


Treasury stock

(1,253,863)



(957,857)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(338)



498


Total stockholders' equity

16,542,703



15,949,517


Noncontrolling interests

89,921



84,313


Total equity

16,632,624



16,033,830


Total liabilities and equity

$

29,309,025



29,359,511


 

 

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)



May 31,


November 30,


May 31,


2020


2019


2019

Homebuilding debt

$

7,495,674



7,776,638



9,390,941


Stockholders' equity

16,542,703



15,949,517



15,159,304


Total capital

$

24,038,377



23,726,155



24,550,245


Homebuilding debt to total capital

31.2

%


32.8

%


38.3

%







Homebuilding debt

$

7,495,674



7,776,638



9,390,941


Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

1,398,682



1,200,832



800,678


Net homebuilding debt

$

6,096,992



6,575,806



8,590,263


Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

26.9

%


29.2

%


36.2

%


(1)     Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less 
         homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company 
         believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the 
         leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance 
         with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. 
         Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

 

 

