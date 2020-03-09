DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference webcast with Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com. Alternatively, the presentation session is available by dialing 844-291-6362 (U.S.) or 234-720-6995 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and using reservation number 4313873. A replay will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 10 through March 31, 2020, by dialing 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (international) and using access code 5915239. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.
