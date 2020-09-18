lennox_international_logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

 By Lennox International Inc.

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2020. 

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets.  Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII".

Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

 

