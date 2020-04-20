- Impacted by adverse weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reports first-quarter results and updates financial outlook for the year based on current market assumptions - First-quarter revenue on a GAAP basis down 8%; excluding the impact from prior-year divestitures, adjusted revenue down 4% - GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.32 compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.87 of insurance benefit related to the tornado - Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $0.56 compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter that included $0.75 of insurance benefit related to the tornado - Stock repurchases of $100 million in the first quarter - For 2020, the company currently assumes a negative 20% impact from COVID-19 on the North America unitary HVAC and refrigeration market - 2020 adjusted revenue expected to be down 11-17% from the prior year versus previous guidance for 4-8% growth - Currently estimating 2020 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $7.07-$8.07 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $7.50-$8.50 - $115 million of SG&A cost reduction actions taken for the balance of 2020; a pre-tax charge of approximately $10 million expected in the second quarter