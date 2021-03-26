PHOENIX, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is excited to announce it will once again be a $10,000 level partner of Phoenix Children's Hospital's Annual ABC15 Telethon. Since 2010, the nonprofit foundation has donated nearly $80,000 to help the hospital make a difference in the lives of over 135,000 young patients and their families that seek treatment each year. Local viewers are invited to give back by gifting a donation online today or, by tuning in on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, during the live broadcast of the 9th Annual ABC15 Telethon and calling (602) 933-4567 to pledge a donation from 6:30 a.m. through 10:35 p.m.
Donations will be used by the Phoenix Children's Hospital's Hope Fund to finance innovative research, cutting-edge technology, and physician recruitment. Additionally, it will help fund child-friendly programs and services that make the hospital environment more comfortable for young patients and their families.
"The needs at Phoenix Children's are greater than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic as their emergency department continues to see record numbers of visits and an increasing number of families that now face financial hardship. In light of these hardships, our team feels fortunate to have the means and opportunity to once again join other local individuals and entities in supporting the many beneficial services and programs provided by the hospital," shares Kevin Rowe, ESQ, founder of Lerner and Rowe Gives Back.
The Phoenix Children's Hospital is the sixth-largest children's hospital in the country and the largest source of pediatric care to low-income families in Arizona. Lerner and Rowe Gives Back hopes that others will open their hearts and join them in pledging their support. Learn more about the 9th Annual ABC15 Telethon for Phoenix Children's Hospital at phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.
More About Lerner and Rowe Gives Back
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is a nonprofit organization founded by Kevin Rowe, managing partner of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys and Lerner and Rowe Law Group. The foundation believes in paying forward the law firm's achievements and successes by assisting other community organizations that advocate for the general health and well-being of children, struggling families and individuals, as well as our four-legged friends. For more details about their nonprofit organization visit LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com.
For more details about the law firms visit lernerandrowe.com, lernerandrowelawgroup.com, or follow them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
