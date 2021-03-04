SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back announces their renewed sponsorship of the annual Wish Ball that will be held on Saturday, March 20 virtually and in-person at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. Through their 2021 platinum sponsorship, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back will once again join other local organizations in supporting Make-A-Wish Arizona's efforts to fulfill hundreds of wishes and bring a twinkle to the eyes of critically ill children across the state.
With more than a half-million wishes granted since the first wish in Arizona on April 29, 1980, this event celebrates 40 years of wish granting in Arizona and worldwide.
"Lerner & Rowe Gives Back is honored to partner with the long-established Make-A-Wish Arizona community as they celebrate 40 years of helping to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Both of our nonprofits have roots in Phoenix and share a common belief that the gift of hope is essential to creating happiness and joy, which makes this continuous sponsorship even more special for our team," said Lerner and Rowe Gives Back founder, Kevin Rowe.
In an effort to help Make-A-Wish Arizona reach their 2021 Wish Ball goals, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back encourages others to make a donation online. To learn even more about this meaningful fundraiser, please contact Anne Carman at acarman@arizona.wish.org or by phone at calling 602-343-9428.
More about Lerner and Rowe Gives Back
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is a nonprofit organization founded by Kevin Rowe, managing partner of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys and Lerner and Rowe Law Group. The foundation believes in paying forward the law firm's achievements and successes by assisting other community organizations that advocate for the general health and well-being of children, struggling families and individuals, as well as our four-legged friends. For more details about their nonprofit organization visit LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com.
For more details about the law firms visit lernerandrowe.com, lernerandrowelawgroup.com, or follow them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
