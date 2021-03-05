LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-based Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys are partnering with Bayley Currey, onboard the #74 Chevrolet Camaro, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Lerner & Rowe is a personal injury attorney law firm, and has been featured on major news networks across the United States. Lerner & Rowe has also previously partnered with Mike Harmon Racing, and is excited to do so again.
"As both sponsors and car enthusiasts, Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys was excited to watch and cheer on Mike Harmon Racing in 2020 while they achieved multiple successes during a record year. We wish them all continued victories in 2021 and look forward to watching driver Bayley Currey pilot the #74 car with the integrity, determination, and passion that he has become known for on the racing circuit," stated Kevin Rowe, Esq.
Bayley Currey excitedly states, "I'm grateful to Lerner & Rowe for their continued support of Mike Harmon Racing. We had a fantastic season in 2020, and have been working hard to continue that in 2021. It's an honor any time a partner comes back to continue their partnership with us. It means that we're doing something right, and making progress as a team. We're excited to have Lerner & Rowe with us again, and we hope to put on a show at Vegas and Phoenix!"
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas for the Alsco Uniforms 300, on Saturday, March 6th. The race begins at 4:30 PM EST, and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The following race at Phoenix will take place on Saturday, March 13th, and begins at 5:30 PM EST. It will also be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
More about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Phoenix, please call 602-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
