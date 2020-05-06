- Illumina Ventures and HLM Venture Partners co-led the significantly oversubscribed Series C round, with additional new investors including CommonFund Capital, Deerfield and Angeles Investments. - Funding accelerates scaling US and EU-based manufacturing supply and wholly-owned CLIA certified lab testing capacity for the company's proprietary COVID-19 test. - The company is also working to help employers with much needed return-to-work strategies by providing its proprietary rapid and lab-based tests for key workers seeking to safely return to the workplace. - LetsGetChecked offers consumers, health plans and employers a full line of at-home health tests, including wellness and chronic condition testing, cancer screening and sexual health testing - all available on-line or in major pharmacy and retail chains.