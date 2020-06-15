LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A super chic hotel. New jobs. A fresh vibe for the City of Angels. Earlier this year, Level 3 Design Group did a walk-through of the newly converted Wayfarer hotel by Pacifica to see the final outcome of the FF&E purchasing handled by the firm. Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the hotel is a mix of modern, contemporary and eclectic styles, and was recently named one of the 'Top 20 Most Exciting Hotels' of 2020 by Forbes magazine.
"We procured thousands of items and it was a much-welcomed task because it challenged our creativity to think outside of the box," said Sergio Estrella, senior project manager at Level 3. "We really enjoy working on projects like this because they have their own unique flavor and personality, he said."
Aside from the uniquely designed 156 guest rooms, the 12-story hotel is full of stylish elements such as the communal kitchen, restaurant, and high-end extras like the speak easy style lounge, the Lilly Rose. Another added bonus is the impressive rooftop where one can enjoy the fire pit or sit waterside. Whatever the occasion, every detail is covered.
"We keep a sharp focus on cost efficiency for our clients," said Estrella. "Many of the items for this project were very high end, and we were adamant about keeping costs down without compromising the essence or quality of the design. We measure every project from that approach."
Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction. For more information visit www.level3designgroup.com.
