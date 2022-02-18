HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEVEL Engineering, a leading provider of Civil / Structural Engineering, Architecture, and Design, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new office in Houston, Texas. The Houston office provides engineering and architectural services to Houston and surrounding areas – from Houston, Richmond, Sugarland, Katy, Spring, Cypress, Hockley, Tomball, Galveston, Beaumont, College Station, Lake Jackson, Free Port, and Bay Town.

The Houston location, 2929 Allen Parkway, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77019, is led by

Sujay Math Ph.D., P.E., who will act as Managing Engineer. You can learn more about Sujay Math here; https://www.levelengineering.com/team/ and check out our Houston page here; https://www.levelengineering.com/tx/structural-engineer-houston/.

LEVEL Engineering provides both residential and commercial services, including Structural design, Architectural design, Forensic engineering, Special inspections (class 2-3), Structural repair & renovation, Real estate/property eval, Property analysis, Property inspection, Due diligence, Tenant improvements, Foundation analysis & repair, and New construction.

We serve Houston and surrounding areas – from Houston, Richmond, Sugarland, Katy, Spring, Cypress, Hockley, Tomball, Galveston, Beaumont, College Station, Lake Jackson, Free Port, and Bay Town.

LEVEL Engineering is growing and we are committed to offering our services nationwide while also creating unique opportunities for Design professionals who seek more fulfilling work & work life balance.

"When we met Sujay Math Ph.D., P.E., we knew he would be the one to open and lead our Houston, TX office. He's a well-versed, experienced, and passionate engineer who fits perfectly with our culture and our vision." - Scott Zurn, P.E. CEO

At Level Engineering, we are Licensed Structural Engineers, Architects, and Designers providing commercial and residential design solutions for homeowners, contractors, and real estate agents in CO, UT, NV, NY, FL and TX with more locations coming soon.

Media Contact

Sujay Math Ph.D., P.E., LEVEL Engineering, LLC, 1 (713) 428-2770, hellohouston@levelengineering.com

 

SOURCE LEVEL Engineering, LLC

