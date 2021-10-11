MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Financial Services has been in Mobile for over 16 years with Marc Whitehead serving as President, CEO, and co-owner the majority of that time. Harbor joins the full-service financial services firm offering wealth management and institutional services including financial and estate planning, asset management, retirement plan services, insurance, institutional trading, and business consulting. Earlier this year, the firm changed its name from Harbor Financial Services, LLC to Level Four Financial, LLC. Whitehead is now a partner in Level Four Group and CRI and currently serves as CFO of Level Four Group and President of Level Four Financial.
Level Four Group LLC (LFG) is a holding company for Level Four Financial, a registered broker dealer; Level Four Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor; Level Four Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor focused on separately managed accounts; and Level Four Insurance Agency, an insurance marketing organization (IMO). LFG has over $5 billion under control and has registered financial professionals located in over 20 states. LFG has been led by CEO Edmon Jake Tomes for over 19 years who states, "We are very excited about the acquisition of Harbor Financial Services, LLC. The addition of the broker dealer will add to our ever growing platform giving the firm one of the most comprehensive capabilities for financial advice services in the country."
CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. Founded in 1997, CRI is a Top 25 nationally ranked firm that offers full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services to a variety of industries. The firm is ranked second on Business Alabama's Largest Accounting Firms in Alabama listings, with 108 CPAs in Alabama and 214 employees in the state.
CRI also operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Paywerx (payroll management), The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services), and Level Four Group. More information is available at https://cricpa.com
More information is available at http://www.levelfourfinancial.com
