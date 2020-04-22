BOISE, Idaho, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levels of Fidelity (LoF) planning committee has canceled the biennial training and simulation conference, originally scheduled for April in Boise, Idaho, USA, due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19. The event brings together members of the industry, military, and government civilian sectors from over 17 countries.

"For the health and safety of our speakers, exhibitors, and attendees, we have decided that it is best to cancel this year's event entirely," said Max Fenner, LoF president and organizer.  "We hope to reschedule the event for 2021 and will update the defense modeling and simulation community as soon as possible."

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.