BOISE, Idaho, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levels of Fidelity planning committee has postponed the biannual conference, originally scheduled for April in Boise, Idaho, USA, due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19. The training and simulation conference, which brings together members of industry military, and government civilian workforces from over seventeen countries, is now scheduled for October 26-28th.
"We regret the delay, but the health of our staff and visitors is paramount," said Naomi Atlas, this year's event coordinator, "Global participation in Levels of Fidelity is what makes it such a valuable forum and we want to encourage maximum participation while ensuring the safety of all attendees."