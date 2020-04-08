Levels_of_Fidelity_Event_Canceled.jpg
By Levels of Fidelity 2020

BOISE, Idaho, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levels of Fidelity planning committee has postponed the biannual conference, originally scheduled for April in Boise, Idaho, USA, due to travel concerns surrounding COVID-19.  The training and simulation conference, which brings together members of industry military, and government civilian workforces from over seventeen countries, is now scheduled for October 26-28th.

"We regret the delay, but the health of our staff and visitors is paramount," said Naomi Atlas, this year's event coordinator, "Global participation in Levels of Fidelity is what makes it such a valuable forum and we want to encourage maximum participation while ensuring the safety of all attendees."

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.