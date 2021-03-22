SEATTLE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and ISG Energy, a global leader in sustainability and energy procurement, are partnering to scale up and accelerate renewable energy adoption for the firm's clients. The partnership provides ISG Energy with direct access to the LevelTen Platform, which enables the firm to more efficiently source renewable power purchase agreements on behalf of its clients.
Through this new partnership, ISG Energy will gain access to the LevelTen Marketplace, the world's largest collection of PPA offers, enabling clients to search and compare more than 4,000 offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe to find the best projects available to meet their goals. The firm and its clients will also gain access to more than 400 developers in LevelTen's network to receive competitive PPA proposals using LevelTen's RFP Automation Tool. In addition, the partnership provides direct access to LevelTen's automated PPA analytics, which will assist ISG Energy and its clients in evaluating and selecting PPAs that are projected to provide the highest value and least risk. With these powerful efficiency tools, ISG Energy can further scale its consulting practice.
"We help organizations execute on cost-optimal pathways to decarbonization – therefore it's crucial that we maintain and grow a network of best-in-class partners to meet our clients' evolving needs," said Tommy Greer, Senior Vice President at ISG Energy. "With access to LevelTen's innovative renewable energy platform and streamlined PPA sourcing and analytics, our team can more efficiently help clients achieve sustainability goals while reducing costs and managing risk."
"LevelTen's mission is to accelerate the clean energy transition. With our renewable transaction infrastructure platform, we're able to connect premiere consulting firms like ISG Energy with the supply, analytics, and tools needed to source the best PPAs for their clients," said Ryan Warren, Vice President of Marketing, LevelTen Energy. "We're excited to support ISG Energy in accomplishing our shared goal: a more sustainable world powered by renewable energy."
About ISG Enterprise Energy Solutions (ISG Energy)
ISG Energy delivers customized energy and sustainability solutions that reduce costs, manage risk and improve competitive position. We partner with private equity and C&I clients to establish and achieve decarbonization targets, while maintaining a unique focus on driving spend visibility and cost savings to build program momentum. Understanding our clients' cost drivers, consumption profiles, and environmental goals, we help to identify, analyze, and execute on sustainability solutions that meet their financial targets.
ISG Energy is the energy and sustainability division of Insight Sourcing Group, the premiere management consulting firm focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement. In combination with our energy expertise, Insight Sourcing Group's Supplier Diversity practice empowers clients to pursue more sustainable and inclusive operations, helping to enhance ESG performance while improving their bottom line. Learn more at https://insightsourcing.com/energy.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of transaction infrastructure for the renewable energy economy. The platform delivers buyers, sellers, advisors, and financiers the automation software, data management, and standardized contracts needed to facilitate faster, safer renewable energy transactions. LevelTen's marketplace of renewable energy power purchase agreements is the world's largest, with more than 4,000 pricing offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. LevelTen's CFO-Ready Analytics™ automatically calculate more than a billion data points every day, providing buyers and advisors with leading-edge, real-time risk and value insights at modern market scale. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit us at https://leveltenenergy.com/ to learn more.
