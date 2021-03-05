KINGSTON, Jamaica, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With almost two months into the New Year, many persons have already abandoned or simply lost the momentum to achieve their New Year's resolutions and keep their commitments. JMMB Elevate 3.0 co-headliner and entrepreneur, John Henry in a spirited presentation titled, "Ideas are Easy; Execution is Everything", at the signature financial empowerment event hosted by JMMB Group, last month, urged the hundreds of participants to be ready to capitalize on the emerging economic opportunities being created amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Henry, who was named one of Forbes 30 under-30 and Ebony's Power 100, outlined that in the aftermath of the economic ruin inflicted on major global corporations as the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, countless opportunities are being created. In outlining that as gaps are created in the market place, he urged micro, small and medium sized enterprises to seek to fill the voids left for necessary products and services. Adding, "This puts us all in a very good position. There is an unprecedented opportunity for new market entrants."
With the fall-off in income for many individuals and in keeping with Jamaica's 'hustle culture,' he further recommended that participants start their side hustle journey by trying to provide solutions to issues which affect their individual circumstances, while reinforcing that they must be willing to take the risk to do so, despite any personal or financial challenges they believe are holding them back. "Remember, someone is taking the hand you are complaining about and is winning with it," said Henry.
The serial entrepreneur cautioned participants however that as they work to build out their side hustle, or start a small business, patience is not just essential, but critical. "It takes approximately 24 months of aggressively working your side hustle, and developing your expertise, for little or no reward or profit, before it will be equipped to reap lasting success." This message of commitment, he alluded, was also needed for personal goal achievement.
He cited his own experience developing video content on black entrepreneurship "on the side", while working as a laundry services salesman, which eventually led to him securing a television show about black entrepreneurship on cable television - Hustle. In giving insight into his journey, he pointed to the applicable nuggets from his journey to success namely: the need for self-disciple; delayed gratification as he remained committed to his goal; and keeping overheads low while he built and invested in varying income streams. Simply, "Lay down the groundwork…" even as you add value to people's lives through the services offered, in John's case, entrepreneurial content.
As he urged participants to take the 24-month challenge, he implored them to take advantage of modern digital tools, particularly social media, in building their personal brands and spreading their ideas. Additionally, the international speaker stressed the importance of deliberate and strategic investment in yourself and your passions as the key to success.
Henry outlined the importance of anchoring your messages to customers by sharing who you are as individuals, rather than conventional sales and marketing techniques. "What's your story? The people that win, lead with who they are as a person… View yourself as a messenger. Leverage the modern infrastructure and go spread your message".
Henry also encouraged participants to seek out and network with more informed persons and experts in given sectors, and to look pass any fears of "looking or feeling dumb".
He ended his presentation by urging participants to remain committed to becoming the best version of themselves, instead of succumbing to the pressure to keep pace with the image individuals portrayed on social media and similar platforms.
Co-headliner and motivational speaker, Stacey Flowers who shared on 'Re-Igniting Your Passion for Success', brought the curtains down on the 2-day financial empowerment event, which also featured local experts during a learn and vibe session on January 15 and a fireside chat on January 16.
In closing the successful staging of the first virtual JMMB Elevate 3.0, chief marketing officer at JMMB Group, Kerry-Ann Stimpson encouraged viewers to continue researching information to bolster their financial empowerment efforts, and challenged them to take action towards achieving their goals and re-igniting their passion for success in 2021.
She also reassured them that JMMB has more in store for them, to help them to stay connected and to take the next step towards achieving their goals.
During the two-day event, participants also engaged in an interactive activity session; accessed financial resources; attended virtual goal planning sessions hosted by JMMB experts; won various giveaways courtesy of the event's sponsors; and visited the online exhibitors, which included sponsors: Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon, Scentre Yourself, Bresheh and M10 Bar & Grill.
