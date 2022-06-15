Jewelry Launch Precedes Simon Leviev's Day in Israeli Court to Face Criminal Charges on June 28th
NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviev Diamonds', one of the largest privately held diamond firms in the world, CEO Chagit Leviev, has announced the exclusive launch of an accessibly priced diamond bracelet, Stronger Together, in collaboration with the three women, Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte featured in the Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler. The Stronger Together bracelet will be launched in New York City at a private party hosted by Leviev and the three women on June 21st. The subject of the documentary, Simon Leviev, aka Shimon Hayut, is due in court on June 28th to face criminal charges brought against him by the Leviev family.
In the Netflix documentary which aired in February 2022, imposter Shimon Hayut, embarked on an international campaign of deception, pretending to be a diamond heir and member of the Leviev family, conning his victims out of millions of dollars through the Tinder app.
The jewelry collaboration was the brainchild of Chagit Leviev who reached out to the women after the documentary aired. She commented "These women were courageous enough to go on Netflix and tell the whole world how they were deceived. I felt their pain as a woman, and I wanted to reach out to them to offer our support to do something together." Leviev continues, "My wish is that this inspiring collaboration will bring this unfortunate experience to a positive closure by demonstrating women supporting women, and speaking up to bring justice against all criticism, because women are STRONGER TOGETHER."
The Stronger Together bracelet was designed by the three women and features two golden rings and two natural diamonds, interlocking within each other. "Being able to come together and show that we are strong and powerful women through the collaboration has been amazing," said Fjellhoy, Elisabeths, and Charlotte. "We want to thank the real Leviev Diamond family, and specifically Chagit for bringing us all together and bringing closure to this nightmare."
The bracelet goes on sale on Friday, June 17th and retails for $169 with all profits going directly to the women to help them recoup their financial losses from Hayut. 10% of the profits will be donated to charity on their behalf.
For more information and to purchase the Stronger Together diamond bracelet, visit www.leviev.com
STRONGER TOGETHER
MATERIAL:
Sterling Silver 18K Gold Vermeil
DIMENSIONS:
6" + 1" + 1" Length
CARAT WEIGHT/SIZE:
Total Weight 0.14 ct
RETAIL: $169
AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE: www.leviev.com
ABOUT LEVIEV DIAMONDS:
Leviev is one of the world's largest privately held diamond manufacturer and distributor, entirely independent of external suppliers, having its own widespread sources of rough goods through ownerships in mines around the world. Founded by the 'King of Diamonds', renowned diamantaire, business mogul, and philanthropist Lev Leviev, LEVIEV operates at every level of the diamond pipeline; from ownership in diamond mines, rough trading, cutting, and polishing, all the way to designing, manufacturing, and marketing prestigious diamond jewelry. www.leviev.com
