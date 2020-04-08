LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Research Center, LLC ("TRC"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired CriticalPoint, LLC ("CriticalPoint") and Clinical IQ, LLC ("Clinical IQ"). CriticalPoint is the premier provider of training programs and educational offerings focused on sterile and non-sterile compounding and Clinical IQ is the leading provider of consulting services in the areas of compounding, CGMP aseptic processing and USP <795>, <797> and <800> compliance.
TRC is a leading provider of original, independent, and clinically referenced recommendations and education on drug therapy and medication management for pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. TRC also provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and online training of new pharmacy technicians. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education services to access concise, unbiased and timely information. TRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Stockton, California.
Wes Crews, CEO of TRC, commented, "We are pleased to add CriticalPoint and Clinical IQ to our industry-leading education platform, further supporting our market-leading position. The acquisition bolsters TRC's domain expertise in the area of sterile compounding and furthers our mission of empowering clinicians to improve patient care."
Matthew Rich, a Managing Director at LLCP, stated, "We are excited to demonstrate our continued support of TRC through this strategic acquisition. CriticalPoint and Clinical IQ strengthen TRC's ability to support compounding pharmacies and the emerging trend toward personalized medicine."
TRC is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.
About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.
LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 80 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.
