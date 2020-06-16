LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc. ("Trinity"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired Vision Environment Australia Pty Ltd ("Vision Environment"). Vision Environment, based in Queensland, Australia, is a leading provider of water quality monitoring services to clients involved in commercial dredging and other industrial activities that impact the marine environment.
Trinity is a leading provider of regulatory-driven environmental, health & safety and engineering consulting services. Trinity specializes in highly technical, compliance-driven services with a core presence in air quality and an expanding presence in adjacencies such as commissioning, qualification and validation, process safety management, toxicology and water quality. Trinity operates from over 70 offices worldwide, with a national U.S. footprint and a presence in key international markets. Trinity was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Jay Hofmann, President and CEO of Trinity, commented, "We are pleased to bring Vision Environment onto the Trinity platform as we expand our environmental consulting service offerings. The acquisition bolsters Trinity's expertise in water quality monitoring and further expands our geographic presence in the Australian market."
Andrew Schwartz, a Partner at LLCP, stated, "We are excited to demonstrate our continued support of Trinity through this acquisition. Vision Environment strengthens Trinity's ability to provide regulatory and compliance support to its clients across the globe."
Trinity is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.
About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.
LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.
