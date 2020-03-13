MELVILLE, N.Y., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that Bill Marshall, senior vice president of distribution sales and marketing, will retire effective December 31, 2020. Marshall has served the lighting, electrical and data communications industries in various sales and marketing roles for more than four decades, including the last 26 years with Leviton.
In his capacity as senior vice president, Marshall played a significant role in enhancing Leviton's reputation as one of the best in class sales and marketing teams for which the company received numerous industry awards. Among his recognition for his industry contributions, Marshall has been a recipient of the prestigious Edison Reports Lifetime Achievement Award, presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the lighting industry over their careers. He also was the recipient of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) Associate Award for outstanding efforts on behalf of Electrical Distribution and NAED.
"On behalf of the Leviton family and organization I thank Bill for his 26 years of service. His work ethic, honesty and engagement style has provided the company with leadership that helped to fuel our growth in distribution," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "Bill has been a mentor to many and will leave a legacy of service and excellence to the company. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bill as we transition his successor through the balance of 2020 together."
