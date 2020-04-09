FAIRFIELD, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis Land Developers, LLC, an affiliate of the Lewis Group of Companies, Northern California Division ("Lewis"), is pleased to announce the closing of Cooper's Landing and Hawthorne Mill, two future residential projects off Clay Bank Road in north Fairfield.
The properties, which were both purchased in cash, make up the latest acquisitions to join Lewis's diverse real estate portfolio as well as some of their first amid a nationwide slow-down.
Only an hour's drive to San Francisco, Cooper's Landing and Hawthorne Mill encompass approximately 412 acres combined. Although the projects retain previously approved tentative tract maps, Lewis plans to modify each property to improve community design, circulation and product differentiation as well as increase the amount of open space and pedestrian connectivity.
Cooper's Landing consists of approximately 32 acres, with plans for approximately 280 single-family residential lots in three product lines. The larger of the two, Hawthorne Mill features approximately 379 acres and is slated to house approximately 300 single-family residential lots in four product lines as well as a large wetland preserve.
The projects will be incorporated into Lewis's The Villages at Fairfield master-planned community, located adjacent to the properties in north Fairfield and regarded as one of the most successful master-planned communities currently selling in the greater Bay Area. Moreover, the community is located within close proximity to hiking trails and wineries and offers quick access to Capitol Corridor and BART stations.
With a long-standing reputation as one of the nation's leading real estate developers, Lewis continues to assert its financial strength and command in the industry, demonstrating its ability to buy and drive real estate forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The developer's confidence serves as an investment in the continued growth of the community and greater Bay Area as well as the future of the sector.
Maintaining a legacy of quality, integrity and stability that's held strong since 1955, Lewis will continue to forge ahead as the company pursues new ventures and enriches the landscapes of communities to come.
Lewis is actively seeking new land acquisition opportunities throughout California and Nevada. Please contact Bob Martin at bob.martin@lewismc.com or (909) 913-3505 and learn more about Lewis at LewisGroupOfCompanies.com.