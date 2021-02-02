NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, will gather technology thought leaders and legal innovators to discuss a broad range of industry issues, trends and developments during Legalweek/Year 2021, the legal industry's preeminent technology conference.
During the event's February and March sessions, LexisNexis will host several informational and CLE sessions focusing on litigation analytics, contract data management, the effect of COVID-19 on the legal industry, optimizing legal operations, and managing case complexity in a virtual legal environment. Among the list of industry experts participating in these panels include senior business and legal executives from Oracle, GSK, PayPal and Onna.
Also in February, Law360 Pulse will unveil its first annual Partner Compensation Report, which highlights how law firm partners fared in 2020, breaking down every aspect of their compensation from earnings, benefits and time frames to equity tiers and cuts during the pandemic. The report will be available to Law360 customers until March 4 at http://www.law360.com/pulse/insights. Others can access the report by registering for a free 7-day trial at http://www.law360.com/pulse.
February Sessions
- Litigation Analytics in a New Era of Data-Driven Law (Tuesday, 2/2: 3:45pm ET):
Harnessing the power of data to drive case strategy is no longer a closely-held secret among tech-savvy attorneys—it has nearly become a mandate. See how litigators are leveraging analytics to gain data-driven insights, build confidence and develop stronger case strategies, achieve increased transparency and better legal outcomes, and deliver premium client service.
- Speakers: Karl Harris, CEO, Lex Machina; Carla Rydholm, Director of Product Management, Lex Machina
- Leveraging Contract Data Management for a Strong CLM Foundation (Thursday, 2/4: 1:15pm ET):
With 60% of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) deployments ending in failure, the greatest challenge remains preparing an organization to effectively use CLM solutions. For CLM to succeed, organizations must first establish a foundation of effective Contract Data Management (CDM). This CLE presentation will explain through real-life examples what CDM comprises, its tremendous potential for improving CLM implementations, and how best to introduce it into the organization.
- Speakers: Mike Kim, Head of Legal Operations and General Counsel, Knowable; Ameen Haddad, Assistant General Counsel, Oracle; Kim Maney, Assistant General Counsel, Global Legal Operations, GSK
March Sessions
- Case Complexity Managed by the Cloud (Tuesday, 3/16: 12:45pm ET):
Case management has always been layered with complexity, involving many different team members, documents, key facts, and issues. The coronavirus pandemic has illuminated the need for a next-generation solution that enables seamless virtual collaboration for building a case strategy and managing each detail. Increased adoption of cloud computing in the legal industry has led to the evolution of game-changing tools. Presenters will demonstrate how cloud-based fact management and case analysis tools can help litigation teams collaborate more efficiently and effectively.
- Speakers: Wil Cummings, Product Manager, LexisNexis; Ali Lacasse, UX Designer, LexisNexis; Daniel Siegel, Esq., President, Integrated Technology Services
- Optimizing Legal Ops Outcomes with Technology: A Decision Framework with a Focus on Data Management and the Importance of Contract Data (Tuesday, 3/16: 3:00pm ET):
Corporate legal departments and law firms are being tasked with achieving significant efficiencies, not just in cost, but also in better management, organization and understanding of legal information. This session will explore the relationship between corporate legal operational maturity and the adoption of legal technology, including where legal ops teams have had the greatest impact, the most promising future opportunities, and the role of data. Industry experts will showcase how their investments in data-driven solutions have delivered operational efficiency, addressed their most pressing needs and created a high-value data asset that will pay for itself many times over.
- Speakers: Nik Reed, SVP, Product and Research & Development, Knowable; Kelly Griswold, Chief Operating Officer, Onna; Emily Teuben, Director, Legal Operations, PayPal
LexisNexis will host additional informative panels at future Legalweek/Year sessions in May and July focusing on practical guidance, CRM and enterprise legal management.
For more information about LexisNexis activities at Legalweek/Year, visit us at https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/legalweek.page and follow us on Twitter at @LexisNexis and @LexisNexisLegal. To register for all Legalweek/Year events, visit https://www.event.law.com/legalweek/begin.
