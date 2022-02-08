NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation Board of Directors is proud to welcome Kermit Lowery as an incoming Director. LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation is the non-profit entity of LexisNexis Legal & Professional that aims to advance the rule of law around the globe through program development, funding, and partnerships.
In a career with LexisNexis spanning 33 years, Mr. Lowery most recently served as Vice President & Head of Legal - North America. He retired from LexisNexis in June 2021. Prior to joining LexisNexis, Mr. Lowery served as an Assistant Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, from which he retired in 2012 as a Colonel. Kermit is a distinguished member of the Dayton, Ohio community, where he resides with his wife.
Mr. Lowery has spent his time and talent for several years as a committed advocate for the advancement of the rule of law generally and, more particularly, as a champion for the mission and vision of LexisNexis and LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation. Mr. Lowery received numerous awards for his work and service, including the 2014 American Bar Association's Pro Bono Publico Award and the John and Ginny Elam Pro Bono Award from the Ohio State Bar Association. Kermit also served as a Staff Judge Advocate at the United States Southern Command when the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate received the ABA Hodson Award for legal work performed in support of Operation Unified Response following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
"I'm excited to work with the other consummate rule of law enthusiasts on the Board," said Kermit Lowery. "The foundation is a force multiplier to promote the rule of law globally. I look forward to helping the foundation grow and expand its impact to help people around the world who need it most."
"I am delighted to have the passion and resource of Kermit Lowery's caliber joining us to help the foundation grow to new heights," Ian McDougall, President of LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation, remarked.
For more information on LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation, visit: https://www.lexisnexisrolfoundation.org/.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation
LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which has the mission to advance the rule of law around the world. The foundation efforts focus on the four key elements of the rule of law: transparency of the law, accessible legal remedy, equal treatment under the law, and independent judiciaries.
