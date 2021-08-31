NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that John Nelson, CEO, LFM Management, a worldwide boutique entertainment and media company specializing in social media talent management, content development and business ventures, has added three diverse social influencers and Youtubers to their roster of clients: DavidsTV—a family-friendly channel from "a fun family that does outrageous things together" (2.31 Million subscribers), Plainrock124—a channel that features videos from Club Penguin and others "I make when I'm bored!" (1.82 Million subscribers), and MikeyPerk—a channel that focuses on tech, gaming and streaming-related topics.
In tandem with the signing of these new clients, TJ Allard joins LFM, overseeing syndication and elevated content for the roster of clients. Allard has produced hundreds of hours of TV and dozens of TV commercials in his 20-year career, and is now Executive Producer of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," the #1 new show on History. Allard notes, "Viewers are no longer limited by their location, device, or platform when looking for their favorite content. Convenience and access are more important than ever to the audience, which brings new opportunities for content creators across all platforms."
John Nelson says, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to diversify and compliment my company's roster with extraordinary talent, and we're honored to bring on TJ to lend his unique expertise to further grow the business and branding."
Additionally, LFM announces two more new staffers. Andrew Millen and Tyler Candelaria, both former sports agents, will handle nee brand partnerships, a move Nelson describes as "smart, strategic," adding: "I couldn't be more pleased that these two consummate pros have joined us."
About LFM Management LLC:
John Nelson created LFM Management LLC to represent some of the biggest and most diverse names around the globe and seize sponsorship opportunities for them. A former New York State litigator, Nelson named his company after his first client introduced him as his "lawyer, friend, and manager." Today, the company specializes in brand relationship management for content creators, including FGTeeV (27 M), Fousey (17M), Keemstar (12.6M), Ricky Berwick (13.2M), DavidsTV (2.31M), Plainrock124 (1.82M), Ship (253.5K), PhillyBeatzU (53.8K), RoraPickles (49.2K), and MikeyPerk, to name a few. In sync with the philosophy of the clients the company represents, LFM Management believes that its clients have built huge brands without being forced to embark on a traditional career path, and that each client's 'sense of normal' adds to their unique voice and popularity—a necessary ingredient to growing a substantial audience. For more information, please visit www.lfmmanagement.com.
