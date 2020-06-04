ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising the bar in competitive gaming and demonstrating innovation beyond boundaries, LG Electronics USA has launched a multi-faceted integrated marketing partnership with one of the original and most iconic esports organizations in the world – Evil Geniuses. The centerpiece of the partnership is LG UltraGear,™ which has been named the Official Gaming Monitor of Evil Geniuses.
LG UltraGear advanced monitors are well known to serious gamers for lightning speed, offering the world's first 1 millisecond (ms) display combined with QHD Nano IPS technology for lifelike images with rich, natural colors and consistent contrast across a wide viewing angle. LG UltraGear monitors are fine-tuned to respond incredibly to the most demanding titles, helping lead gamers to victory.
Founded in 1999, Evil Geniuses (EG) has shaped the history of esports. EG is a leader in the worldwide competitive gaming community, maintaining elite globally and nationally ranked rosters across major game titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends and CS:GO as well as players competing at the highest level in various FGC games and Fortnite. The EG Dota 2 team is the most victorious in North American history, with 4 top three placements in world championships and the only North American team to win The International, while the EG CS:GO team are champions of the two biggest fall tournaments (2019 ESL One New York, 2019 StarSeries & i-league Season 8), and in their first LCS split, EG surged to 2nd in the regular season.
As the Official Gaming Monitor Partner of EG, LG UltraGear monitors will be installed and utilized throughout the competitive practice and streaming rooms at the EG training facilities in Seattle and Los Angeles. LG UltraGear gaming monitors will also be featured in the team's digital content, and Evil Geniuses players will highlight key features of the monitors through exclusive online LG UltraGear streams. Further, LG is systematically matching their broad array of monitor products to uniquely fit the needs of Evil Geniuses' day-to-day business across content development/editing, team operations and the EG business staff.
"This partnership with LG UltraGear is a testament to delivering 'best-in-class' across all aspects of our organization," said Phil Aram, chief gaming officer of Evil Geniuses. "EG's insatiable desire to outperform ourselves continually fuels us to be in top form competitively, and with LG UltraGear, we have a partner that's hand-in-hand with us in sharing that mindset."
As part of EG's recently unveiled rebranding, the newly debuted crest and LG UltraGear logo were incorporated into the complete overhaul of the 2020 player jersey design. The new jersey celebrates individuality by incorporating details unique to each player, while standing out from the competition with bold design and intricate details.
"This is the perfect partnership of industry-leading gaming technology and world-class esports professionals," said Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Evil Geniuses features some of the most talented and accomplished esports competitors in the world. LG UltraGear delivers the performance the world's top professionals and all serious gamers need to gain that edge and win."
The partnership between the two companies is rooted in the shared belief and unquestioned pursuit for excellence which starts by using the best products, such as the LG UltraGear monitor. Neither company is bound by what is standard and strive to pursue what is right.
2020 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor Lineup*
The 2020 LG UltraGear lineup features the largest lineup of gaming monitors with high performing features such as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync.™ Debuting later this year, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950) delivers a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. This CES® 2020 Innovation Award Honoree offers hardware calibration to maximize the ability of LG's IPS technology to realize precise color reproduction. For gamers looking for extra screen real-estate and more immersive gameplay, LG UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 feature large 1ms IPS displays and a 160Hz refresh rate.**
Specific events featuring LG UltraGear and Evil Geniuses will be announced at a later date. For more information on LG's ultra-fast gaming monitors, visit https://www.lg.com/us/gaming-monitors.
*The 2020 LG UltraGear lineup features an expansive range of screen sizes from 24-inches to 38-inches
**With overclocking.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.
About Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses, one of the original and most recognizable brands in esports, was founded over 20 years ago on the belief that passion, commitment, and innovation could transform a beloved interest into a global phenomenon. Today, that same drive and dedication serve as the foundation of our legendary organization. From our top-tier esports teams to our industry-changing technology, our goal has always been—and will continue to be—delivering excellence.