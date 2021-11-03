LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.)

 By LHC Group, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 6.6% to $565.5 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $27.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $45.7 million, or $1.45 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, was $68.8 million.

 A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on the acquisition of approximately $300 million in annualized revenue. This M&A activity, which brought the Company's national footprint to 917 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia, compares favorably to $37.8 million acquired in 2020 and $114.3 million acquired in 2019.
  • The Company currently expects the $300 million of acquired annualized revenue in 2021 to generate an incremental EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $20 million to $25 million.
  • LHC Group increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021. The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85.
  • Organic growth in home health admissions increased 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 3.3% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2021.
  • LHC Group has experienced improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter of 2021. All locations temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida have reopened; the percentage of clinicians on quarantine has declined to 1.8% as of November 1, 2021; new COVID cases have quickly declined after spiking in the third quarter of 2021; and average daily Home Health census for October 2021 increased 1,164 to 85,422, up 1.4% compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in September 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.43 as compared to 4.39 in June 2021 and to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Despite the temporary headwinds we encountered in the third quarter, our improving operating trends to date in the fourth quarter, combined with a record level of M&A activity, have positioned us to deliver strong year-over-year growth for 2021 and beyond. There is a fundamental shift underway that is rapidly transforming and prioritizing the delivery of high-quality care in patients' homes or places of residence. Consumer preference, along with the rapidly increasing recognition that high quality services provided in a patient's home or place of residence can deliver equal or better outcomes at significantly lower costs than alternative inpatient post-acute settings, will continue to provide significant growth opportunities for our industry. We are confident that LHC Group, with our industry leading quality outcomes and patient satisfaction along with our strong financial position, will benefit from continued M&A activity and substantially increasing organic growth in patient admissions across our expanding footprint for many years to come."     

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $565.5 million, compared to $530.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $27.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders totaled $45.7 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $51.3 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $68.8 million, compared to $74.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company increased its 2021 revenue guidance previously issued on October 18, 2021 to reflect the completion of the acquisition of home health, hospice, and therapy assets from the HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Healthcare Services Venture on November 1, 2021. The Company now expects net service revenue of $2.215 billion to $2.220 billion (compared with $2.200 billion to $2.205 billion previously). The Company affirmed its expectations for adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $265 million to $270 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.75 to $5.85. At the midpoint, the full year 2021 guidance implies a 7.5% increase in net service revenue, a 12.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and a 15.8% increase in adjusted EPS compared with 2020.

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses of approximately $45 million in the full year of 2021.

The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes if any, future acquisitions if made, de novo locations if opened, location closures if any, or future legal expenses if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions. 

Conference Call

LHC Group will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 407-9208 (international callers: (201) 493-6784). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, November 11, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (international callers: (412) 317-6671) and entering confirmation number 13723484.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the third quarter results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under Quarterly Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2021 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's  businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the  Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$

29,516





$

286,569



Receivables:







Patient accounts receivable

333,088





301,209



Other receivables

21,543





11,522



Total receivables

354,631





312,731



Prepaid taxes

12,509







Prepaid income taxes

11,575







Prepaid expenses

22,048





22,058



Other current assets

21,320





25,664



Total current assets

451,599





647,022



Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $94,344 and $82,721, respectively

150,909





138,366



Goodwill

1,603,360





1,259,147



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,701 and $17,659, respectively

350,528





315,355



Assets held for sale





1,900



Operating lease right of use asset

111,550





100,046



Other assets

44,740





21,518



Total assets

$

2,712,686





$

2,483,354



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

83,159





$

64,864



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

82,994





88,666



Self-insurance reserves

35,094





35,103



Income tax payable





21,464



Government stimulus advance





93,257



Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

176,333





317,962



Current operating lease liabilities

35,964





32,676



Amounts due to governmental entities

785





1,516



Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

26,774





25,928



Total current liabilities

441,103





681,436



Deferred income taxes

70,593





47,237



Income taxes payable

6,848





6,203



Revolving credit facility

355,000





20,000



Other long term liabilities

26,774





25,928



Long-term operating lease liabilities

78,445





70,275



                                   Total liabilities

978,763





851,079



Noncontrolling interest — redeemable

17,730





18,921



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding







Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,540,219 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,263,385 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively

365





364



Treasury stock —  5,276,834 and  5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively

(80,605)





(69,011)



Additional paid-in capital

974,680





962,120



Retained earnings

735,333





635,297



Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,629,773





1,528,770



Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable

86,420





84,584



Total stockholders' equity

1,716,193





1,613,354



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,712,686





$

2,483,354



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net service revenue

$

565,451





$

530,684





$

1,636,193





$

1,530,875



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

343,862





305,246





972,006





933,160



Gross margin

221,589





225,438





664,187





597,715



General and administrative expenses

176,444





161,463





506,754





469,903



Impairment of intangibles and other





22





937





622



Government stimulus (income) expense





44,435











Operating income

45,145





19,518





156,496





127,190



Interest expense

(1,135)





(431)





(1,541)





(4,040)



Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

44,010





19,087





154,955





123,150



Income tax expense

10,150





4,595





32,909





23,181



Net income

33,860





14,492





122,046





99,969



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,126





(8)





22,010





18,753



Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

27,734





$

14,500





$

100,036





$

81,216



















Earnings per share:















Basic

$

0.89





$

0.47





$

3.21





$

2.61



Diluted

$

0.88





$

0.46





$

3.18





$

2.59



Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

31,238





31,121





31,205





31,080



Diluted

31,434





31,411





31,422





31,334



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020

Operating activities:







Net income

$

122,046





$

99,969



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

14,899





15,601



Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

27,526





25,799



Stock-based compensation expense

11,717





11,133



Deferred income taxes

23,356





15,038



(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(1,190)





291



   Impairment of intangibles and other

937





622



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Receivables

(27,038)





(36,194)



Prepaid expenses

397





(1,487)



Other assets

(6,368)





(3,183)



Prepaid income taxes

(11,575)





(10,035)



Prepaid taxes

(12,509)







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,626





(17,085)



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

(9,687)





25,913



Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(141,629)





317,938



Other long term liabilities





33,632



Operating lease liabilities

(27,472)





(25,485)



Income taxes payable

(20,819)





2,721



Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

(833)





555



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(51,616)





455,743



Investing activities:







Purchases of property, building and equipment

(23,548)





(51,241)



Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment

3,350





7,142



Cash received (paid) for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(383,475)





2,326



Proceeds from sale of an entity

1,531







Minority interest investments

(10,100)







Net cash used in investing activities

(412,242)





(41,773)



Financing activities:







Proceeds from line of credit

544,056





276,229



Payments on line of credit

(209,056)





(509,229)



Government stimulus advance

(93,257)





93,257



Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,877





1,679



   Payments on deferred financing fees

(2,855)







Noncontrolling interest distributions

(22,187)





(22,505)



Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(11,594)





(9,854)



Purchase of additional controlling interest

(2,113)





(23,575)



Sale of noncontrolling interest

1,934





2,120



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

206,805





(191,878)



Change in cash

(257,053)





222,092



Cash at beginning of period

286,569





31,672



Cash at end of period

$

29,516





$

253,764



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$

1,532





$

4,556



Income taxes paid

$

42,036





$

15,583



Non-Cash Operating Activity:







Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$

41,776





$

25,633



Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities

$

2,746





Non-Cash Investing Activity:







Accrued capital expenditures

$

1,807





$

5,851



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

386,699





$

82,653





$

45,800





$

32,415





$

17,884





$

565,451



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

230,839





51,631





34,386





23,725





3,281





343,862



General and administrative expenses

126,695





22,548





11,764





11,050





4,387





176,444



Operating income (loss)

29,165





8,474





(350)





(2,360)





10,216





45,145



Interest expense

(811)





(139)





(109)





(54)





(22)





(1,135)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

28,354





8,335





(459)





(2,414)





10,194





44,010



Income tax expense (benefit)

6,407





1,874





(99)





(554)





2,522





10,150



Net income (loss)

21,947





6,461





(360)





(1,860)





7,672





33,860



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

5,157





1,085





77





(187)





(6)





6,126



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

16,790





$

5,376





$

(437)





$

(1,673)





$

7,678





$

27,734



Total assets

$

1,632,670





$

681,954





$

239,452





$

83,276





$

75,334





$

2,712,686









Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

373,450





$

59,801





$

48,387





$

33,344





$

15,702





$

530,684



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

205,523





37,180





36,664





22,213





3,666





305,246



General and administrative expenses

118,792





16,668





10,937





11,439





3,627





161,463



Impairment of intangibles and other

22





















22



Government stimulus (income) expense

35,019





4,731





2,865





1,656





164





44,435



Operating income (loss)

14,094





1,222





(2,079)





(1,964)





8,245





19,518



Interest expense

(310)





(51)





(37)





(22)





(11)





(431)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

13,784





1,171





(2,116)





(1,986)





8,234





19,087



Income tax expense (benefit)

3,403





247





(440)





(435)





1,820





4,595



Net income (loss)

10,381





924





(1,676)





(1,551)





6,414





14,492



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(157)





321





(153)





(12)





(7)





(8)



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

10,538





$

603





$

(1,523)





$

(1,539)





$

6,421





$

14,500



Total assets

$

1,721,278





$

277,358





$

263,414





$

108,118





$

86,168





$

2,456,336



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

1,157,061





$

209,191





$

143,332





$

96,814





$

29,795





$

1,636,193



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

663,137





129,848





103,941





65,360





9,720





972,006



General and administrative expenses

369,337





58,789





35,216





33,213





10,199





506,754



Impairment of intangibles and other

937





















937



Operating income (loss)

123,650





20,554





4,175





(1,759)





9,876





156,496



Interest expense

(1,099)





(195)





(143)





(73)





(31)





(1,541)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

122,551





20,359





4,032





(1,832)





9,845





154,955



Income tax expense (benefit)

26,003





4,221





889





(649)





2,445





32,909



Net income (loss)

96,548





16,138





3,143





(1,183)





7,400





122,046



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

17,506





3,308





441





792





(37)





22,010



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$

79,042





$

12,830





$

2,702





$

(1,975)





$

7,437





$

100,036









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



Home health

services



Hospice

services



Home and

community-

based

services



Facility-

based

services



HCI



Total

Net service revenue

$

1,081,143





$

181,387





$

144,526





$

96,664





$

27,155





$

1,530,875



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

631,109





112,485





113,864





64,340





11,362





933,160



General and administrative expenses

345,024





49,560





33,520





31,984





9,815





469,903



Impairment of intangibles and other

22





600

















622



Government stimulus (income) expense























Operating income (loss)

104,988





18,742





(2,858)





340





5,978





127,190



Interest expense

(2,804)





(451)





(382)





(288)





(115)





(4,040)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

102,184





18,291





(3,240)





52





5,863





123,150



Income tax expense (benefit)

19,499





3,294





(658)





(261)





1,307





23,181



Net income (loss)

82,685





14,997





(2,582)





313





4,556





99,969



Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

14,371





3,452





(275)





1,228





(23)





18,753



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

68,314





$

11,545





$

(2,307)





$

(915)





$

4,579





$

81,216



 

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Key Data:



2021



2020



2021



2020



















Home Health Services:

















Locations



532





549





532





549



Acquired



2





2





3





8



De novo

















Divested/consolidated



(1)





(6)





(2)





(14)



Total new admissions



108,492





104,304





325,496





305,968



Medicare new admissions



52,527





55,907





161,930





166,332



Average daily census



84,258





82,254





84,583





78,920



Average Medicare daily census



43,675





47,120





44,682





46,008



Medicare completed and billed episodes



84,550





88,970





254,823





260,415



Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes



1.02





1.01





1.02





1.02



Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes



$

2,850





$

2,824





$

2,870





$

2,798



Total visits



2,113,205





2,081,418





6,322,502





6,181,133



Total Medicare visits



1,063,086





1,149,577





3,216,843





3,474,314



Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes



12.6





12.9





12.6





13.3



Organic growth: (1)

















Net revenue



4.5

%



(4.1)

%



8.0

%



(6.5)

%

Net Medicare revenue



(2.6)

%



(8.9)

%



1.2

%



(11.3)

%

Total new admissions



3.6

%



4.7

%



6.1

%



2.4

%

Medicare new admissions



(5.7)

%



(4.4)

%



(2.5)

%



(7.0)

%

Average daily census



2.5

%



4.9

%



7.7

%



(0.4)

%

Average Medicare daily census



(7.4)

%



(5.7)

%



(2.6)

%



(9.2)

%

Medicare completed and billed episodes



(4.0)

%



(3.5)

%



(0.5)

%



(8.1)

%



















Hospice Services:

















Locations



155





111





155





111



Acquired



24









26





4



De novo











1







Divested/consolidated







(1)





(2)





(2)



Admissions



6,466





5,077





16,884





15,006



Average daily census



5,697





4,393





4,859





4,338



Patient days



524,099





404,214





1,326,412





1,192,866



Average revenue per patient day



$

161.51





$

155.76





$

160.71





$

154.59



Organic growth: (1)

















Total new admissions



0.1

%



12.8

%



2.9

%



4.8

%



















Home and Community-Based Services:

















Locations (2)



130





122





130





122



Acquired











1





4



De novo







13





7





19



Divested/consolidated



(3)





(2)





(3)





(2)



Average daily census



12,978





14,455





13,436





14,391



Billable hours



1,817,711





1,942,706





5,597,129





5,865,309



Revenue per billable hour



$

25.50





$

26.31





$

25.81





$

25.87





















Facility-Based Services:

















Long-term Acute Care

















Locations



12





12





12





12



Acquired

















Divested/consolidated







(1)









(1)



Patient days



22,722





24,275





64,081





68,094



Average revenue per patient day



$

1,386





$

1,346





$

1,471





$

1,362



Average Daily Census



247





264





235





249







(1)

Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

(2)

The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months

Ended

September 30,

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

27,734





$

14,500





$

100,036





$

81,216



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



6,875





1,829





10,352





3,345



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



369









1,548





866



   COVID-19 impact: 

























      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



10,290





7,689





27,141





29,967



      CARES Act tax benefit (4)















(2,210)



   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)







32,882











   NCI associated with PRF (6)







(5,643)











   ERP implementation (7)



498









1,226







   Hurricane Ida (8)



844









844







   Gain on sale of asset (9)



(951)









(951)







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

45,659





$

51,257





$

140,196





$

113,184



 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months

Ended

September 30,

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

0.88





$

0.46





$

3.18





$

2.59



Add (net of tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



0.22





0.05





0.33





0.11



   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)



0.01









0.05





0.03



   COVID-19 impact:

























      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



0.33





0.25





0.87





0.95



      CARES Act tax benefit (4)















(0.07)



   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)







1.05











   NCI associated with PRF (6)







(0.18)











   ERP implementation (7)



0.01









0.03







   Hurricane Ida (8)



0.03









0.03







   Gain on sale of asset (9)



(0.03)









(0.03)







Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

1.45





$

1.63





$

4.46





$

3.61



 

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders



$

27,734





$

14,500





$

100,036





$

81,216



Add:

















   Income tax expense



10,150





4,595





32,909





23,181



   Interest expense, net



1,135





431





1,541





4,040



   Depreciation and amortization 



5,358





5,217





14,899





15,601



   Adjustment items



24,415





49,775





54,524





46,339



Adjusted EBITDA



$

68,792





$

74,518





$

203,909





$

170,377



Adjustment items (pre-tax):

















   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)



9,364





2,492





14,072





4,556



   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)



502









2,098





1,174



   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



14,016





10,474





36,835





40,609



   Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)







44,435











   NCI associated with PRF (6)







(7,626)











   ERP implementation (7)



679









1,665







   Hurricane Ida (8)



1,150









1,150







   Gain on sale of asset (9)



(1,296)









(1,296)







Total adjustments



$

24,415





$

49,775





$

54,524





$

46,339









































1.

Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $2.5 million and $4.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively).

2.

Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $1.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020).

3.

COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively; $10.5 million and $40.6 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively).

4.

Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.

5.

The reversal of government stimulus income related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") under the CARES Act ($44.4 million pre-tax). 

6.

Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax) was reversed in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as noted above.

7.

Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).

8.

Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax).

9.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.  The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million. 

 

Contact:

Eric Elliott



Senior Vice President of Finance



(337) 233-1307



eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhc-group-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301415755.html

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.