Prior to her appointment as the new Fermilab director, Lia Merminga served as the project director for Fermilab’s new particle accelerator called PIP-II. From 2018 to 2022, she oversaw the design and construction of this major DOE Office of High Energy Physics project, including the successful completion of a test accelerator (photo) based on PIP-II technology. Photo credit: Reidar Hahn.