NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Silk, a creative digital agency, has launched a new corporate website for Liberty Global Logistics (LGL), US-based multimodal transportation and logistics company.
The new dynamic website provides an improved user experience while highlighting the company's 150-year legacy and expertise in managing commercial and US government cargo transportation.
Website visitors can easily browse LGL's fleet of Ro/Ro and charter vessels, US flag services including logistics management and relevant certifications.
Digital Silk's user experience goal was to increase on-site quote and booking requests by facilitating shipment planning. The agency developed a detailed conversion funnel and mapped the user journey with strategically placed calls-to-action (CTAs), allowing users to view the LGL's schedule and reach customer support with a single click.
Adding to the simplified user experience is LGL's new user interface (UI). To evoke the company's US ownership and origins, and its long-standing presence in the industry, Digital Silk's designers opted for a traditional blue and red palette. They created a clean layout with web-friendly typography, skimmable content and subtle motion effects placed against the images of LGL's fleet.
"Our designers have managed to translate LGL's robust offering and legacy into a clean, search-friendly website with effective messaging and optimized user experience. As a result, in just a month, the company has started seeing a rise in their engagement metrics, from time on site to the click-through rate. Organic traffic and conversion rates are following suit – a testament to the power of SEO and conversion funnel optimization, " said Jamie Maloney, client partner at Digital Silk
About Digital Silk:
Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online. From custom websites to digital marketing, Digital Silk creates SUPERIOR digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement & measurable results.
About Liberty Global Logistics:
Liberty Global Logistics LLC (LGL) is a United States based multimodal transportation and logistics company, as well as a Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement participant, specializing in heavy equipment and rolling stock utilizing a fleet of Pure Car/Truck Carriers (including two modern U.S. flag vessels) and multi-purpose carriers.
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, Digital Silk, 8008565417, emma@digitalsilk.com
SOURCE Digital Silk