TORONTO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis announced today it plans to open the doors of its 25th dispensary in Stuart, Florida by Thursday, June 18th, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.
Liberty's newest 5,000 square foot dispensary is located at 3323 SE Federal Highway Stuart, FL. 34997 and provides a spacious display and retail area, two private consultation rooms and one large waiting. The store will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As with all Liberty locations, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.
"We are excited to open our doors to new friends and patients in our first dispensary to be situated in Martin County," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We are thrilled to expand our dispensary footprint along Florida's Treasure Coast during these trying times and have remained committed to ensure our patients safe and reliable access to our premium products. We continue to take steps to keep our employees and our patients safe as the state continues to reopen."
Liberty currently operates 24 dispensaries in the following locations:
·
Boca Raton
·
Palm Harbor
·
Bonita Springs
·
Panama City
·
Bradenton
·
Pensacola
·
Cape Coral
·
Port St. Lucie
·
Dania Beach
·
Sarasota
·
Gainesville
·
St. Petersburg
·
Lakeland
·
Summerfield
·
Merritt Island
·
Tampa (Hyde Park)
·
Miami
·
Tampa (Tetra)
·
North Miami
·
Tallahassee
·
Orange Park
·
West Palm Beach
·
Orlando
·
Winter Haven
Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.
About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.