BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Steve Deane North America Chief Claims Officer for Global Risk Solutions (GRS), Liberty Mutual's global commercial and specialty lines (re)insurer, which provides a full range of innovative traditional insurance, specialty and reinsurance risk solutions to businesses around the world.
As Chief Claims Officer of GRS North America, Deane will lead a 3,000-person team of claims professionals focused on delivering best-in-class service and outcomes to GRS customers. Deane will be responsible for all aspects of executive claims management and service delivery. He will report to GRS North America President Tracy Ryan.
Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, Deane led The Hartford's Group Benefits & Workers Compensation Claims organization. Before that, he was an attorney at Robinson & Cole, LLP, working on the insurance litigation team.
"Our claims service is a defining strength for Liberty Mutual, and I'm excited to have Steve leading this team," said Ryan. "Steve brings a wealth of multi-line claims experience, having held a variety of roles in workers compensation, liability and complex claims. His strong experience and leadership skills will help continue to build on the value our claims organization delivers."
About Liberty Mutual Insurance
At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.
In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.
We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.
For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.
