FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Power, one of the nation's largest and longest tenured independent retail electricity suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derik Viner as President.
With over two decades of retail energy experience, Viner is well-versed in the industry. For the last 12 years he has served in a variety of leadership roles at Liberty Power, most recently as Chief Risk Officer. In that role, Viner led the effort to recapitalize and complete the company's new multi-year supply agreement with Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.
As President, Viner will be responsible for Liberty Power's operations as well as developing and driving Liberty Power's business strategies, inclusive of enhancing and expanding the company's products and service offerings and growing its commercial and industrial customer portfolio.
"I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey, leading our new chapter of growth and developing capabilities," said Viner. "Liberty Power is well-positioned to create value for its customers amid the many changes our industry is currently experiencing, particularly around driving sustainability for our residential and large corporate and institutional customers."
"Derik's depth of experience, vision and passion for our company's culture makes him the ideal leader for Liberty Power at this point in the company's evolution," said David Hernandez, Liberty Power's founder and CEO.
Alberto Daire, Liberty Power's co-founder and former President, will continue to serve as member of the Executive Board. Daire's vast industry experience will be valued as he will serve in a special advisory role to the management team.
About Liberty Power
Established in 2001 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Liberty Power is one of the largest and longest tenured owner-operated retail electricity provider in the United States. The company is the first minority-owned electricity provider with a national footprint and has been recognized as the largest Hispanic-owned energy company in the United States. Liberty Power provides large and small businesses, government agencies and residential customers with competitively-priced electricity, sustainability solutions and exceptional customer service. For more information visit www.libertypowercorp.com
Liberty Power is a registered trademark of Liberty Power Corp. LLC, whose subsidiaries are certified and licensed to provide retail electric service by the PUC / PSC of CA, CT, DC, DE, IL, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TX and VA.