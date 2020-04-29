LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), one of the nation's largest insurance marketing organizations, announced a strategic partnership with Human API to simplify the life insurance purchase process by giving consumers a quick and easy way to share access to their electronic health records (EHR). The move to utilize EHR data has been accelerated by the current COVID-19 crisis. Given the disruption to traditional underwriting requirements such as paramedical exams and attending physician statements, the insurance industry is proactively leveraging alternative data sources like EHRs to find new ways to respond.
"Too many Americans have little or no life insurance in place. We know that life insurance provides peace of mind and is fundamental to good financial planning. However, many consumers find the buying process rather daunting. We need to make it easier if we are going to close the protection gap. Human API helps our partner agencies deliver a streamlined experience. Now more than ever, it's critical that they can deliver a fast, no-touch and digital option to help consumers secure the protection they need," stated Kelli Grass, Senior Vice President at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "Our agencies are essential resources, making sure advisors have the right solutions for their clients. It's important that they also have the tools they need to expedite the underwriting process as much as possible for their clients," she added.
Human API's consumer-controlled health data platform creates transparency and trust throughout the insurance buying journey by giving applicants a way to instantly share their medical records. Through this partnership, LIBRA aims to provide its agencies with a fully digital authorization experience. The two-minute process can be done in the comfort of a client's home without the need to interact with healthcare providers or in-person nurse visits. Agencies can then share the digital medical data directly with carriers to expedite the underwriting process and replace required labs and paramedical exams.
"We're working with everyone across the insurance ecosystem, from carriers to IMOs such as LIBRA, that are focused on making sure we navigate this crisis and emerge stronger as an industry on the other side," said Andrei Pop, CEO at Human API. "We're in a unique position to help the insurance industry adapt to our new normal. It's a privilege and responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're very excited to be working with a partner like LIBRA that has its sights set on the future. This is a perfect opportunity to advance the industry's digital transformation with collective action, which aligns with our company mission to accelerate the pace of innovation for consumers leveraging their own health data."
About Human API
Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data—no matter where or how it was stored. The company has built the first consumer-controlled health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 90% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For additional information, visit https://www.humanapi.co.
About LIBRA Insurance Partners
LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization that is dedicated to serving its partners and their brokers in navigating the marketplace. It offers industry-leading knowledge, resources and education to provide financial security for families and businesses. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm is committed to the ongoing development and enhancement of robust, proprietary resources for its partners that revolutionize the industry. The organization's foundation is built on collaboration and sharing best practices; partners grow their agencies together through regular training, networking and educational opportunities. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.
