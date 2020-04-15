CARLSBAD, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful collaboration between Fudan University, its affiliated Public Health Clinical Center and Active Motif has reached a new milestone. Active Motif, on behalf of the collaboration, has licensed four individual antibodies to Hisun BioRay, a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company in China.
The goal of the collaboration is to have a group of recombinant GMP produced antibodies that will allow some relief to COVID-19 patients with passive immunity. Passive immunity is a short-term immunity that results from the introduction of these antibodies into a person.
"I would like to congratulate Dr. Fei Lan, professor at Fudan University and Scientific Advisor of Active Motif Shanghai, Dr. Jianqing Xu, professor at Fudan affiliated Shanghai Public Health Center, as well as Dr. Haibin Wang, Senior Vice President, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals and CEO of Hisun BioRay, the biologic division, for making this very exciting achievement a reality," said Joe Fernandez, Chairman of Active Motif.
The goal of the collaboration is to have GMP production and primate data available in the next two months.
"If our in vitro and viral data correlate positively in primates, these human antibodies will have the potential to do a lot of good for the treatment of COVID-19 infection and providing a lot of relief to patients. We will work together in the next few months to determine the efficacy of these antibodies in various populations. It's an honor to work with Dr. Wang and her staff at Hisun BioRay," said Professor Lan.
About Hisun BioRay
Hisun BioRay is a pioneer in China's biopharmaceutical industry with an extensive portfolio of auto-immune and oncology products. Hisun BioRay has two R&D and manufacturing centers in Taizhou and Hangzhou, industry-leading commercial scale manufacturing capacity, full spectrum R&D capabilities from drug discovery to formulation, more than ten pipeline products in or beyond the clinical trial stage, and well-established nationwide commercial operations.
About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyze nuclear function. Its customers include life scientists from academic and government institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and reference laboratories. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan, and La Hulpe Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modifies existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.
