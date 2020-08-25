ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US announced plans today to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021. The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl's total number of stores to more than 150.

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities.  Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees.  

Lidl's expansion will be a boon for customers. Recent academic studies have documented Lidl's cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl's pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.

This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies. Lidl opened its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. It plans to open its fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.

As part of Lidl's ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl's growing store network.

List of 50 New Lidl US Stores
Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.

City, State

Location

Astoria, NY

37th St

East Northport, NY

Larkfield Rd

Franklin Square, NY

Dogwood Ave

Lake Grove, NY

Middle Country Rd

Massapequa, NY

Merrick Rd

Oakdale, NY

Sunrise Hwy

Bayonne, NJ

Harbor View Marketplace

Brick, NJ

Hooper Ave

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Fire Road

Garwood, NJ

South Ave

Glassboro, NJ

Delsea Drive

Gloucester Township, NJ

Blackwood

Lawrenceville, NJ

S Black Horse Pike

Park Ridge, NJ

Kinderkamack Rd

Weehawken, NJ

Park Ave

Woodbridge, NJ

St. Georges Ave

Clifton Heights, PA

E. Baltimore Ave

Lancaster, PA

Columbia Ave

Philadelphia, PA

Roosevelt Blvd

Warminster, PA

York Rd

Bear, DE

Pulaski Hwy

Annapolis, MD

Solomons Island Rd

Brooklyn Park, MD

Ritchie Hwy

Columbia, MD

Little Patuxent Pkwy

Glen Burnie, MD

Ritchie Hwy

Frederick, MD

W. Patrick St

Montgomery Village, MD

Montgomery Village Ave

Oxon Hill, MD

Livingston Rd

Takoma Park, MD

New Hampshire Ave

Timonium, MD

Padonia Rd

Wheaton, MD

Randolph Rd

Alexandria, VA

Little River Turnpike

Burke, VA

Olde Keene Mill Road

Chantilly, VA

Chantilly Crossing Ln

Charlottesville, VA

Twentyninth Place Ct

Falls Church, VA

Gallows Rd

Manassas, VA

Liberia Ave

Sterling, VA

Leesburg Pike

Apex, NC

Apex Peakway

Burlington, NC

S Church St

Charlotte, NC

S Tryon St

Charlotte, NC

West Mallard Creek Church Rd

Wilmington, NC

Oleander Dr

North Charleston, SC

Dorchester Rd

Duluth, GA

Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Dunwoody, GA

Mount Vernon Rd

East Cobb, GA

Johnson Ferry Rd

Marietta, GA

Whitlock Ave SW

Sandy Springs, GA

Roswell Rd

Woodstock, GA

Bells Ferry Rd

About Lidl
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

Lidl US
media@lidl.us

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.