ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US announced plans today to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021. The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Below is a full list of the new locations, which will bring Lidl's total number of stores to more than 150.
Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities. Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees.
Lidl's expansion will be a boon for customers. Recent academic studies have documented Lidl's cost-cutting effect in new markets it enters. A new study from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School observed Lidl's pricing to be up to 45 percent lower than nearby national grocers.
This month, the National Retail Federation ranked Lidl as the top retailer in its Hot 100 Retailers list of fastest-growing companies. Lidl opened its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. It plans to open its fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.
As part of Lidl's ongoing effort to prioritize the most convenient locations, Lidl also will close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina. All employees there will be given the opportunity to relocate to another store within Lidl's growing store network.
List of 50 New Lidl US Stores
Below is a list of 50 new stores that will open along the East Coast by the end of 2021. The grand opening dates of the individual stores will be announced over the coming months.
City, State
Location
Astoria, NY
37th St
East Northport, NY
Larkfield Rd
Franklin Square, NY
Dogwood Ave
Lake Grove, NY
Middle Country Rd
Massapequa, NY
Merrick Rd
Oakdale, NY
Sunrise Hwy
Bayonne, NJ
Harbor View Marketplace
Brick, NJ
Hooper Ave
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Fire Road
Garwood, NJ
South Ave
Glassboro, NJ
Delsea Drive
Gloucester Township, NJ
Blackwood
Lawrenceville, NJ
S Black Horse Pike
Park Ridge, NJ
Kinderkamack Rd
Weehawken, NJ
Park Ave
Woodbridge, NJ
St. Georges Ave
Clifton Heights, PA
E. Baltimore Ave
Lancaster, PA
Columbia Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Roosevelt Blvd
Warminster, PA
York Rd
Bear, DE
Pulaski Hwy
Annapolis, MD
Solomons Island Rd
Brooklyn Park, MD
Ritchie Hwy
Columbia, MD
Little Patuxent Pkwy
Glen Burnie, MD
Ritchie Hwy
Frederick, MD
W. Patrick St
Montgomery Village, MD
Montgomery Village Ave
Oxon Hill, MD
Livingston Rd
Takoma Park, MD
New Hampshire Ave
Timonium, MD
Padonia Rd
Wheaton, MD
Randolph Rd
Alexandria, VA
Little River Turnpike
Burke, VA
Olde Keene Mill Road
Chantilly, VA
Chantilly Crossing Ln
Charlottesville, VA
Twentyninth Place Ct
Falls Church, VA
Gallows Rd
Manassas, VA
Liberia Ave
Sterling, VA
Leesburg Pike
Apex, NC
Apex Peakway
Burlington, NC
S Church St
Charlotte, NC
S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC
West Mallard Creek Church Rd
Wilmington, NC
Oleander Dr
North Charleston, SC
Dorchester Rd
Duluth, GA
Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Dunwoody, GA
Mount Vernon Rd
East Cobb, GA
Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA
Whitlock Ave SW
Sandy Springs, GA
Roswell Rd
Woodstock, GA
Bells Ferry Rd
About Lidl
Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 100 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
