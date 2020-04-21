AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiefMed™ CBD Products has partnered with Fire Organix™ to develop its innovative CBD Concentrate.
A producer of water-soluble CBD infused cosmetics and topical products, LiefMed removes the health claims made by the CBD industry and replaces them with quality products that deliver. The new CBD Concentrate is designed to deliver organic THC-free CBD topically where it can provide the best results and belongs in the regimen of a healthy lifestyle.
Fire Organix specializes in the production of high-quality water-soluble ingredients made from certified hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of ingredients to wholesale companies seeking to produce the most effective CBD products for consumers. Fire Organix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply from seed to sale. It was that transparency and quality control that attracted LiefMed.
"Creating a CBD product from scratch requires partners, not suppliers," said Justin Daly, CEO of LiefMed. "When we found Fire Organix, we had already begun to produce some of our products and were well-aware of the efficacy of water-soluble CBD. What we found in Fire Organix was so much more; when we tried the samples, they knocked our socks off. Fire Organix makes a very effective CBD ingredient that can be applied to all of the products we have envisioned. We know this will be a lasting relationship."
"Justin and the team at LiefMed share our values and commitment to science, not hype," said Britt Johnson, Founder and CEO, Fire Organix. "Our proprietary Water Soluble Technology (WST) produces an exceptionally effective CBD formula that results in high bioavailability of functional ingredients, which ultimately means a better, more effective product. Consumers looking for quality appreciate science, and we are proud to be a part of the LiefMed portfolio."
The LiefMed CBD Concentrate, co-branded with Fire Organix, comes in a 30 ml bottle and is available in single bottles (SRP: $36; regularly $49.99) or a convenient three pack (SRP: $99.99). In keeping with both companies' commitment to transparency, the Certificate of Analysis is available on the website.
About LiefMed™
We at LiefMed™ have two goals: provide a great quality product that has transformative effects on our users, and the second is to see people live their best lives. Most people only take their health seriously once they have an issue, but by the time a person realizes that there's a problem, that particular ailment has most likely existed for years. At LiefMed, we believe that the best way for you to live your best life is to make your body and your health the most important thing in your life. That's why we so heavily emphasize our Stay Active Campaign. We believe that through a combination of staying active, eating right, and using our products that you will experience the best version of your life! More information is available at LiefMed.com.
About Fire Organix™
Fire Organix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water-soluble ingredients, made from certified hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of products to retail and wholesale companies in the nutraceutical, nutricosmetic, and functional foods industries. Fire Organix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply. For more information visit fireorganix.com.
