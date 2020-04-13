AURORA, Ore., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit air medical transport service, today announced a new partnership with Montana Health CO-OP and Idaho's Mountain Health CO-OP. The agreement will provide members across both states with Life Flight Network's critical care transportation services at a predictable, in-network rate.
"This partnership will significantly lower costs, improve care, and provide peace of mind for thousands of Montanans and Idahoans when they need it most," said Michael Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Life Flight Network. "It is yet another example of how patients win when air ambulance programs and insurers work together in the best interest of the communities we serve."
Life Flight Network partners with Blue Cross of Idaho and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and has in-network partnerships with PacificSource, Allegiance, and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon. As a result, the vast majority of Life Flight Network claims are processed with only a small patient responsibility. This new partnership expands on Life Flight Network's continued efforts to increase its number of in-network partnerships, ensuring affordable access to its services.
"As the number of rural and community hospitals has decreased in the last decade, increasing our in-network partnerships is more important than ever," continued Griffiths. "We are always looking for ways to increase affordability, including offering a low-cost membership program, financial assistance and pursuing in-network agreements with insurers. We look forward to growing our partnerships with the healthcare community."
Life Flight Network has bases throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. For more than 42 years, it has provided ICU-level care and support to hospitals, local police, EMS, fire departments, and emergency responders to help ensure patients receive the highest quality care.
ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK
Life Flight Network is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), the National Accreditation Alliance of Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA), and Helicopter Association International (HAI). Life Flight Network offers ICU-level care during air transport across the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, and Alaska. Life Flight Network is headquartered in Aurora, Oregon. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.